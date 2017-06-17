Class of ’67 catch up with favorite lunch

OLEAN — Around 50 seniors made the trek down to the Olean High School cafeteria for a lunch of pizza burgers and macaroni salad.

But these weren’t ordinary pizza burgers.

Nor were they ordinary seniors.

Fourty-eight members of the Olean High School Class of 1967, now pushing 70, came from as far as Washington for Alumni Weekend which began officials with a dinner Friday evening, but alumnae Elaine Kwiatkowski said her class wanted to do something a little different for its golden anniversary.

“We researched the original recipe for the pizza burgers they used to feed us, and (the cafeteria staff) are going to make them,” Kwiatkowski said. “Colleen Satterfield did the research for the recipe for the pizza burgers.”

While the lunch may not look like fine cuisine — pizza toppings and sauce baked on a roll — it was also served with a large dose of nostalgia.

“This lunch, we have been thinking about this — we have been talking about this,” said Gail Hearst. “This was our favorite lunch ever.”

In addition, the alumni picked up peanut butter cookies like the ones they snacked on decades before.

“You don’t know how famous these cookies are,” Hearst said with a laugh. “My sister said if I didn’t get her a cookie and freeze it for her, she’d kill me — and she meant it.”

After gathering in the main foyer of the school — and being shushed by teachers, as it is Regents test week — the crowd made their way down to the cafeteria, admiring the updated tile walls, the larger desks of students today and even the occasional room number switch. Then they waited in line, just like 50 years ago, for their meals on cafeteria trays.

And keeping with the lighthearted affair that is a school lunch, the alumni also grabbed marshmallows for a food fight, Kwiatkowski said.