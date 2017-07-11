Code enforcement officer Jennings circulating Democratic petitions for Olean mayor

OLEAN — The city’s code enforcement officer is circulating Democratic nominating petitions for mayor.

Edward Jennings, 58, told the Olean Times Herald on Monday that he was actively seeking Democratic signatures for his petitions for mayor.

If he gets 165 valid signatures, he would face former mayor Linda Witte in a Sept. 12 primary.

Jennings has until 5 p.m. Thursday to file his nominating petitions with the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections.

“I think Olean needs a little energy. I’d like to get some businesses that want to come in and keep the ones we have,” said Jennings, who had served 29 years with the Olean Fire Department, the past 15 in the Code Enforcement Office. “I would have more energy,” he added.

Jennings said collecting signatures has been a “difficult process.” He has a few other Democrats helping to circulate his petitions.

Jennings said the blight in Olean is “terrible,” adding that the city doesn’t have enough manpower to fix it.

“I know what has to be done,” Jennings said. “I know the department heads. I would be able to give more insight to the Council.”

Mayor Bill Aiello filed his Republican nominating petitions with the Board of Elections on Monday. He is expected to receive the Independence Party endorsement as well.

Witte has received the Conservative Party endorsement. She is expected to file her Democratic petitions soon.

Aiello beat Witte in the 2013 election 1,644 to 1,396 votes. Aiello was on the Republican and Independence Party lines, while Witte was on the Democrat and Conservative lines.

Witte, a former county legislator and member of the Olean Common Council, beat then incumbent mayor, David Carucci, in 2009.

