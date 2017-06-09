Comptroller: Franklinville schools have more than $2.3M in unrestricted reserves

FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville Central School District has consistently overestimated appropriations averaging $690,000 a year between 2013 and 2016 and the pot of unused funds had grown to $2.3 million as of February, according to an audit of the district released this week by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The routine transparency and accountability report covered the period of July 1, 2013, through Feb. 8, 2017, and was released Wednesday afternoon by the comptroller’s office.

It states that the unrestricted portion of reserves, totaling $2.6 million as of June 30, 2016, was 15 percent of the 2016-17 appropriations in the $18,171,958 budget. That is $1.9 million over the four percent statutory limit.

Superintendent Michelle Spasiano could not be reached for comment Thursday. In a May 12 response to the comptroller’s office, she noted there were no instances of fraud, misuse or misappropriation of funds, but confirmed the audit findings will guide the district’s future planning.

The most significant overestimation of costs was 20 percent more than needed for health insurance, which created operating surpasses of $228,000 for 2013-14 and $439,000 for 2015-16, and a smaller operating deficit than intended for 2014-15 of $248,000. The report continued, district’s independent auditors informed the Board of Education each year of these and other excesses, but the fund balance grew and the Board missed opportunities to plan for a smaller fund balance and reduce taxes.

The report also notes additional taxes levied to provide as much as three times the amount usual spent on contributions for the New York State and Local Retirement Systems.

Excess funds should have been earmarked to meet the district’s needs in a formal written plan that would support responsible fiscal planning, help pay for budgeted appropriations and help reduce the taxpayer burden, the report stated.

Among a list of several recommendations, the comptroller’s report said a corrective action plan document must be in effect and available to the public by the end of May 2018.

The status of the comptroller’s recommended corrective action plan and a policy for the use of fund balances could not be confirmed Thursday. During a hearing on the budget proposal in early May, Spasiano pointed out savings of $34,705 for administrative employee benefits totaling $332,971, crediting a cut in the district’s share of payments to the Teacher Retirement System, in addition to a cheaper prescription drug plan.

On May 18, voters approved a 0.64 percent hike in spending, for a total budget of $18,287,965, supported by a $50,000 increase in the tax levy that totals $4.3 million. The plan includes $297,590 from an appropriated fund balance, which is 1.53 percent of the overall appropriations. Franklinville property owners paid about $26.30 per $1,000 in assessed value for the 2016-2017 year.