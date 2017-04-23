Concrete poured for deck of Old Route 219 replacement bridge

SPRINGVILLE — The last concrete was poured Friday for the deck of the South Cascade Drive-Miller Road bridge connecting Cattaraugus and Erie counties.

According to Cold Spring Construction Co., Elma, the contractor for the $17 million replacement bridge to the Old Route 219 Bridge over Cattaraugus Creek and the Zoar Valley Gorge, construction is on schedule.

The contract with the New York State Department of Transportation calls for the 650-foot span to be ready for opening by June 1. The old bridge was demolished in an implosion June 2 that was overseen by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A 25-member bridge crew from Cold Spring Construction was busy at work Friday morning.

One truck of concrete after another was emptied into a machine that pumped it from the roadway hundreds of feet out onto the bridge deck. The equipment was leased from a company called Pumpcrete, from Orchard Park. Several bridge sections were poured earlier this week.

The concrete was being mixed at the United Materials plant on Henrietta Road on the south side of Cattaraugus Creek in the town of Ashford, within site of the new bridge. It is high performance concrete, a standard DOT mix, according to Jeff Younger, the bridge construction supervisor for Cold Spring Construction.

The state DOT bridge supervisor, Tom VanSplunder, said he hasn’t been as close to a concrete plant on a project since overseeing construction of the twin Route 219 Expressway bridges in 2010.

Officials said the concrete deck needs to cure for two weeks. The bridge approaches will be constructed using another material, and the bridge rails still need to be affixed.

Everything is “very much on schedule” for a June 1 bridge opening, said Susan Surdej, a spokesman for the Region 5 DOT office in Buffalo.

“They’ve had good weather and everything seems to be sailing along,” she added.

Local traffic has been detoured onto the northbound lanes of Route 219 and across the bridge from both north and south since just before the implosion of the old bridge last June.

Supporting the bridge deck are two concrete piers rising 180 feet from the floor of the gorge. They were completed in November. After they’d had time to cure, steel started rising to support the bridge deck.

When the bridge opens in June, it will be jointly owned by Cattaraugus and Erie counties. The state DOT will assist with maintenance on the bridge for several years and provide funding for major maintenance items.

