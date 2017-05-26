Counsel on first appearance renewed for three years

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Public Defender’s Office policy of counsel on first appearance policy will continue — at least for the next three years.

County lawmakers formally accepted a nearly $750,000 grant from the state Office of Indigent Legal Services to continue to provide counsel on first appearance. It continues a four-year grant that was due to expire May 31.

The grant provides $248,500 in the first and second years, and $249,125 in the third year, expiring May 31, 2020.

Public Defender Mark S. Williams said previously the grant allowed his office to hire an additional attorney, investigator and office staff to be able to provide legal representation when someone who has been arrested is first arraigned in court.

Sheriff’s deputies and 911 dispatchers alert both judges and a public defender when they are about to transport a suspect to be arraigned before a judge late at night or early in the morning. Public defenders have an on-call schedule when they cover courts outside of business hours.

A person represented by a public defender at their arraignment is more likely to be released on his or her own recognizance, or ordered to post a reasonable bail, Williams pointed out. This has resulted in fewer suspects being jailed for sometimes minor offenses.

Most other resolutions passed with little or no discussion. Except for two.

Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, rose to ask that the first resolution, hiring a consultant to do a $15,000 efficiency study at the county Public Works Department, be sent back to the Finance and Public Works committees.

Minority Leader Susan Labuhn, D-Salamanca, protested, saying it was the second time the resolution had been referred back to the committees. She reminded Snyder he had not attended the committee meeting last week when the resolution was approved.

Legislature Chairman Paula Stockman, R-South Dayton, is the sponsor of the resolution to hire Matrecia S.L. James of Multilevel Sustainable Leadership, from May 29 to Aug. 18. Dr. Matrecia is dean of the St. Bonaventure University School of Business.

Four Democrats voted against sending the resolution back to the committees: Labuhn, John Padlo of Olean, Dick Giardini of Allegany and David Koch of Salamanca. It passed 12-4.

Another resolution that raised some eyebrows was one introduced for immediate consideration that would have permitted Elizabeth Koch of 217 S. 11th St., Olean, to pay the county $13,327.91 for a treasurer’s deed to her residence. The county had foreclosed on the house for nonpayment of property taxes, but withdrew it from Saturday’s property auction upon receiving the offer to pay the amount owed to the county in back taxes and fees.

Legislators Giardini and Barbara Hastings, D-Allegany had introduced the resolution.

A rare, resounding “no” came from the legislators when asked to cast their votes on the resolution. The property will probably be offered at auction again this fall.

County Treasurer Joseph G. Keller said there were 75 properties in Saturday’s auction. The bids totaled $449,700, $45,676 short of the county’s involvement in back taxes and fees which totaled $495,446.

“This was the worst inventory of buildings I’ve seen in 12 years,” Keller said, adding there were 25 fewer properties than last year and a lot of vacant land.

In response to a question from Legislator James J. Snyder, R-Olean, the vice chairman, Keller said nine properties were taken off the list at the request of the Cattaraugus County Land Bank Corp. The Land Bank, which just got its state funding this week, is charged with trying to fight housing blight by fixing up some homes before they are offered at auction.

County Administrator Jack Searles invited legislators to the first Cattaraugus County Shared Services Panel tonight at 7 o’clock at the Ellicottville Town Center.

It will include all mayors and supervisors and begin the process of coming up with countywide municipal shared services plans mandated in the 2017 state budget, Searles said.

