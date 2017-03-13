County health officials endorse free state lead tests, concerned results won’t be shared

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Health Department officials have applauded a new state lead testing program for drinking water, but expressed concern they might not be made made aware of results.

The 2016-17 state budget contains $1.5 million for the Free Lead Testing Pilot Program (FLTPP) for residential water testing from both private wells and public water systems.

Eric Wohlers, director of the Health Department’s Environmental Health Division, outlined the FLTPP program the members of the county Board of Health last week.

The two-sample test kit is designed to show the absence of lead or the need for further testing. The first 250 ml sample is meant to be a “first-draw” sample of water at the kitchen faucet used as a drinking water source, and a second “flush” sample is to be taken after the water runs for a short time.

Wohlers expressed concern, however, that there weren’t any provisions in the state program to share the results with county health departments. The state won’t receive copies of the results — just the resident who request the tests.

Both Wohlers and Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director, encouraged residents to take advantage of the free program, although the number of free test kits that will be distributed is tied to the available funding.

“We’re not going to see the results,” Wohlers said. “Unless an individual contacts us with a question about the results, we won’t see them.”

Wohlers said program comes on the heels of mandatory testing of school drinking water last fall. Mandatory school water testing found high lead levels at many faucets across the state. Schools were required to take those faucets out of service until they could be replaced and the water re-tested.

While lead is rarely present in water at its source, it can be introduced to home drinking water through leads pipes such as the gooseneck connection at the street or all the way to the house, and from lead solder connecting copper pipes, or fixtures, said Wohlers.

In Flint, Mich., thousands of residents were exposed to lead after the city switched water sources and leached lead from the interior of supply pipes.

Wohlers advised residents who wish to participate in the state’s free lead testing program to make their formal request soon. “This money isn’t going to go far,” he said.

The state Department of Health Center for Environmental Health notified county health departments of the program in a Feb. 14 letter. “The FLTPP will begin Feb. 15, and will continue as long as funds are available,” the letter to county health departments said.

It’s not clear whether the program will be continued in the 2017-18 budget.

Individuals can request the kit to detect lead in drinking water to the Bureau of Water Supply protection by calling (518) 402-7650. The caller should request an approved laboratory from a list. The laboratory will be notified to provide two 250 ml containers for the samples.

The testing is designed to identify the source of lead with the first draw and flush samples.

The results will be mailed to the person making the request in 30 days, along with a pamphlet containing common questions and answers about lead in drinking water.

Wohlers advises people to let the water run for a short time after it sits in the pipe overnight. That way, any lead that may have leached from a lead solder or from lead in fixtures will flush through before anyone drinks it.

