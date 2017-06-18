County seeking higher wireless surcharge for 911 Center revenues

LITTLE VALLEY — A penny a day.

That’s what a proposed Cattaraugus County local law would collect as a surcharge on wireless telephone customers’ monthly bills to help pay for 911 Center expenses.

The local law also expands the surcharge to pre-paid cell phones, which had not been covered under the 2002 local law that set the original surcharge, according to Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb.

It’s unclear how much more the new surcharge will bring the county’s 911 Center, where the revenue can pay for hardware, software, consultants, financing and other acquisition costs.

The surcharge will be collected by the New York State commissioner of Taxation and Finance.

Another new revenue from the proposed local law is a 30-cent fee when someone buys a cell phone in the county.

The proposed local law and setting a public hearing for July 26 on the measure will come before the County Legislature’s County Operations/Public Safety Committee and the Finance Committee on Wednesday.

If approved, wireless service providers would be required to begin collecting the surcharge Dec. 1. The same goes for the collection of 30 cents at the time of sale of a cell phone. Prepaid wireless service providers would start collecting the surcharge at the same time for the sale and monthly charge. Wireless companies would be entitled to receive a 3 percent administrative fee under the proposed local law.

It is being sponsored by County Operations/Public Safety Committee Chairman Richard Klancer, R-Gowanda and Vice Chairman Robert Neal, R-Gowanda.

Another resolution awards a bridge rehabilitation project, Ashford Bridge 37 on Edies Road over Cattaraugus Creek to Union Concrete and Construction Co., West Seneca. The company was the lowest of six bids received with a bid of $1,026,570.

In addition, Erdman Anthony and Associates, Rochester, will receive an additional $35,341 to complete engineering design plans for the bridge for a total of a $287,720. The bridge is paid for with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds. Another $187,000 will go to Greenman-Pederson, Buffalo, for construction inspection services and $17,000 for deck sealing inspection.

Those resolutions will go before the Public Works and Finance committees.

Another resolution authorizes $204,048 to continue the FAST (Families and Schools Together) program through Cattaraugus Community Action.

The program is designed to reduce court-ordered placement of youths in various facilities. It would be effective July 1.

