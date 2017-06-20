County students honored during Youth Citizenship Awards Banquet

ELLICOTTVILLE — Fifty-two of the county’s most outstanding youth citizens were honored Monday night during an awards banquet presented by the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau.

The ceremony, held at Holiday Valley Lodge, honored area high school students who were recognized with a Youth Citizenship Award during the 2016-17 school year. The Youth Bureau presents the award weekly to a student in a county high school.



Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb served as the guest speaker for the evening and offered students several key pieces of advice as they graduate high school and prepare for the next chapter in their lives.



During his 28 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Whitcomb said he’s experienced and been witness to many situations, both good and bad, that he learned from. He said he thinks the students could learn from experiences like his, saying that knowledge is power.

“I believe that fate happens,” he said. “People are put in certain situations, at the right time in the right place, for a purpose. And all of you are embarking on that now.”

Sheriff Whitcomb said that the students’ paths will not always be easy, even when they think they’re doing something well, but that they can learn from them and use the hard times to get better.

“Tragedies are a terrible opportunity to waste,” he said. “When you get to school, when you get your knowledge and when you get knocked off your feet, use it, turn it and make it productive.”

Dr. Anthony L. Evans, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, served as the master of ceremonies for the evening and offered several tidbits of his own advice to the students he helped select as outstanding citizens during the school year.

“It just so happens that a lot of these kids are doing very well in school. Some of them are star athletes, some of them are scholars,” he said. “But all of them are great citizens and models for the rest of us as well.”

Dr. Evans said the county youth bureau began giving the awards 17 years ago as a way to celebrate the many students in the county that were quality citizens.

Paula Stockman, chair of the Cattaraugus County Legislature, also spoke, saying the students honored are among the best in the county.

“Parents, you should be very proud,” Sockman said. “We have so many good kids that are doing so many good things in Cattaraugus County. Go, do what you’re about to do, get it done and come back to us.”

Also during the banquet, the students had an opportunity to introduce themselves and their family and speak about their plans after high school.

Those who received the Youth Citizenship Award during the 2016-17 school year include:



Jenna Aldrich, Kallie Bain, Kaitlyn Bauer, Annalise Boyer, Casey Burris, Marc Canella, Olivia Cashimere, Victoria Certo, Michael Chapman, Sean Conroy, Chloe Dunn, EmmaLea Erlandson, Rebecca Fox, Katherine Frascella, Maria Frascella, Dawson Gallagher, Emily Gayton, Lydia Gozdalski, Brenna Green, Willow Greer, Madelyn Haley, Brynn Harrington, Keegan Howard, Shelby Imhoff, Kathleen Jones, Jacob Kearney, Daniel Kelly, Kiley Kinney, Peyton Kunselman, Ronald Lott III, Olivia Lynch, Mackenzie Marsh, Garrett Martin, Meagan Martin, Jordan McLaughlin, Tiffany Nary, Kaitlyn Navarre, Brent Nourse, Kaitlyn Parmenter, Donald Pfeiffer, Emily Raiport, Luciano Rogers, Hannah Marie Schifley, Courtney Sherwood, Karly Siperek, Joie-Rose Stangle, Madison Swalcy, Maria Wallace, Mathew Waugh, Anna Marie Wray, Carolyn Wright and Grace Wroblewski.

