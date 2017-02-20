Crew demolishes vacant house for Catt-Little Valley school project

CATTARAUGUS — The vacant house on Franklin Street that adjoins the entrance to the Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District campus was demolished Monday.

The long-awaited demolition came after a final inspection of asbestos and lead removal by a certified crew, said David Seiflein, Cattaraugus-Little Valley director of facilities.

An excavator from H.H. Rauh & Son, Jamestown, tore into the porch just before noon and soon moved to the second floor, collapsing the roof and walls into the rubble.

Among those watching the demolition were Dennis and Tina Veith, who live next door to the house. They were also among the ones most thankful to rid the neighborhood of the eyesore that has been vacant the past five years.

Dennis Veith was videotaping the work next door from his front porch as his wife, a former school crossing guard, took photos.

“I like to get the before and after look to show the grandchildren,” Dennis Veith said. They moved here in 2002.

There were young people watching from the back of a pickup truck across the street. Others cruised by on bicycles, pausing to watch crew work. Other neighbors watched from the street or sidewalk, some pausing to take photos with their cellphones.

The dust from crumbling gypsum wallboard and blown-in insulation drifted on a slight breeze. With the prior removal of windows, the house was open to the wind.

Seiflein, a former project manager for the Pike Co., watched as the house came down, pausing frequently to take video with his cellphone.

After the last of the demolition debris is removed, preliminary site preparation will be done later this month.

Next, the capital project calls for construction of an exit lane parallel to the existing entrance and exit. The current one will become an entrance exclusively. A grass median will separate the entrance and exit, Seiflein said. The exit will include 16 diagonal parking spaces.

Having a separate entrance and exit will be more efficient and safer, Seiflein said.

“It will be ready when school opens in the fall,” he said. “We’re doing it in phases.”

