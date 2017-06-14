Cuba man and former Allegany County teacher accused of inappropriate contact with minor

AMITY — A Cuba man is being held after allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor he met using the smartphone app Snapchat.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation charged Thomas M. Wight, 26, with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.

Investigators reported that they were contacted Saturday of a possible sexual abuse case in connection to Wight. During his time teaching at Dansville Central School District in Livingston County, investigators accuse him of contacting a 16-year-old through Snapchat over an unspecified time period. While teaching at Arkport Central School, investigators said Wight had forcibly touched the victim off school property.

Wight was arraigned in the town of Friendship and remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.

Wight also taught at Cuba-Rushford and Fillmore Central Schools in the past, investigators reported, and they believe there are more victims.

According to records obtained from the state by The Empire Center, an Albany-based think tank, Wight was employed part-time with Cuba-Rushford in 2014, 2015 and 2016; Fillmore in 2015; and worked for a short period at Scio and Bolivar-Richburg in 2015.

Anyone with information is urged to call (585) 344-6200.

According to a release from Arkport Superintendent Jesse Harper, Wight was working as a long-term substitute in the junior-senior high school, a post he held since January. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Sunday, and the school board was scheduled to discuss rescinding his appointment Wednesday.

“The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority,” Harper said. “We are shocked by the alleged actions of this individual, and are committed to providing the safety and support that our students and community expect and deserve.”

Cuba-Rushford Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister was unavailable for comment before deadline, but a district official confirmed Wight was never a tenured teacher in the district, working only in substitute teaching positions.

