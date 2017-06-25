Cuba-Rushford sends off 53 grads

CUBA — Though Cuba-Rushford Central School’s graduating class was decidedly smaller than the previous year — 53, compared to 72 in 2016 — celebrations of the students were no less heartfelt.

Ed Zalar, president of the Cuba-Rushford Central School Board of Education, said goodbye to the community, as he leaves his position on the board after 15 years.

Zalar recalled graduating himself from the area school 37 years ago, and used his time to implore the students to look ahead at the choices they would be making as adults. He also asked them to recognize the people who had shaped them over the last 13 years in school.

“When you get off this stage today, just take a moment and tell them thank you for taking part in what you have become,” he said.

Zalar was thanked by high school principal Carrie Bold before she gave out several awards to the class. Bold also thanked the outgoing class for their “mild” senior pranks, a comment that was met with laughter.

At the podium, Valedictorian Evan Tucker offered 21 suggestions for success. He said the education he had and would be receiving were important not just to him, but to all his classmates.

Tucker added that while technology could be a crutch, it was very important and over-criticized.

“I can say one thing for sure: some of my fellow peers can do unbelievable things with that technology,” he said. “Just ask the tech department here at school, I’m sure they’ll tell you.”

Salutatorian Taylor Blake acknowledged and encouraged the different kinds of students at the ceremony, including those who were going to college, entering the workforce and heading off to military service. She thanked Cuba-Rushford for giving her and her peers a “strong foundation.”

“We leave only in the physical sense today because in our hearts, our souls and our minds, our legacy will remain,” she said.

Graduates included:

Anthony Barksdale, Malachi Barros, Nikolas Berardi, Taylor Blake, Meghan Bradley, Garrison Buchholz-Edel, Breanna Bump, Madison Burdick, Julie Butler, Kayla Campbell, Mason Claus, McKenzie Crandall, Noah Decker, Dakota Dennis, Tori Fanton, Hayley Finch, Austen Freeman, Erica Goble, Heather Gordon, Hannah Granger, Caleb Gross, Heather Haas, Jacob Hardy, Elizabeth Heim, Sierra Hendrickson, Elizabeth Hitchcock, Justine Hitchcock, Amelia Hulin, Brant Johnson, Keeanna Johnson, Allan Jones, Dylan Jones, Tate Joseph, Andrew Karcher, Michaela Korytkowski, Kimmberly Litchner, Ashley Lyman, Blake McCarthy, Jacob Moshier, Christopher Mueller, Justin Murphy, Jocelyn Noll, Joshua Pomeroy, Mikayla Rix, Darian Sherlock, Desiree Slater, Derek Smith, Evan Tucker, Eric VanDeWall, Carlos Velazquez Rodriguez, Lynzi Wallace, Aleen Witherell and Emily Witt.

Scholarship and award winners included:

Malachi Barros – Cuba-Friendship Masonic Lodge No. 306 Second Place Math 12 Award.

Nikolas Berardi – AMVETS Auxiliary History Award. Taylor Blake – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Cuba American Legion Auxiliary English 12 Award, Henriette VanZwanenberg Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship, National Honor Society Chapter Scholarship, Patriot Newspaper English 12 Composition Award.

Meghan Bradley – Brenda Veley Memorial Scholarship, CRCS Student Council Leadership Award, CRTA Education Award.

Breanna Bump – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, CRTA Education Award, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship, Patriot Newspaper English 12 Composition Award, PTO Scholarship, Renee Wolbert Memorial Scholarship.

Madison Burdick – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship.

Kayla Campbell – Cheyenne Elizabeth Wolfer Memorial Scholarship, Linnae M. GrangerNicholas Memorial Award.

McKenzie Crandall – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship.

Noah Decker – American Legion Honorable Mention Citizenship Award, Dale McGinnis Scholarship.

Hayley Finch – Cheyenne Elizabeth Wolfer Memorial Scholarship.

Austen Freeman – Jessica Karst-Cauley Memorial Award.

Erica Goble – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Jack and June Gaeta Memorial Award.

Heather Gordon – Cheyenne Elizabeth Wolfer Memorial Scholarship, Community Bank Business Award, Diane Winchell Borden Memorial Award, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship, Rushford Scholarship Fund General Scholarship, Rushford Scholarship Fund Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship.

Hannah Granger – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Career and Technical Center at Belmont Scholarship.

Caleb Gross – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship, Town of Cuba Auxiliary to Post 2721 VFW First Place History 12 Award.

Heather Haas – Allegany County Area Foundation Ann Swift Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Wellsville Ladies’ Golf Association Scholarship.

Jacob Hardy – Brandon K. “Twice” Elliott Memorial Award, CRCS Alumni Association Scholarship, Cuba Historical Society Second Place Florence Wills Memorial History Award, Ideal Male CRCS Student.

Sierra Hendrickson – Association of Former NYS Troopers, Inc. Scholarship, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Wayne Krieger Scholarship, JCC Kaleigh Wilday Memorial Scholarship.

Elizabeth Hitchcock – Allegany County Pomona Grange #45 Perseverance Award.

Justine Hitchcock – Allegany County Pomona Grange #45 Inspiration Award.

Keeanna Johnson – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Chet Swier Memorial Visual Arts Award, Linnae M. Granger-Nicholas Memorial Award, Patriot Newspaper Journalism Award.

Allan Jones – BOCES Memorial Welding Scholarship, Cuba Grange #799 Third Place Agriculture Award, Cuba Rod and Gun Club Trap Team Scholarship, Kolby Geffers Memorial Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship, Richard L. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship.

Dylan Jones – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Cuba-Friendship Masonic Lodge No. 306 Third Place Math 12 Award.

Tate Joseph – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Cuba Lions Club Tech/Vocational Award.

Michaela Korytkowski – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, French Club Service Award.

Ashley Lyman – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Andrew Beck Memorial Scholarship, Career and Technical Center at Belmont Scholarship, Cheyenne Elizabeth Wolfer Memorial Scholarship, CRCS Alumni Association Scholarship, Cuba Grange No. 799 First Place Agriculture Award, Cuba Lions Club Tech/Vocational Award, Dale McGinnis Scholarship, Edwin Moses Scholarship, Eppecht Family Foundation Scholarship, FFA Milk Vending Machine Scholarship, Ideal Female CRCS Student Award, Jeffrey L. Linza Memorial Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship, Lakewood Veterinary Service Scholarship, Sons of the American Legion Award, Steven Holmes & Jeanette Holmes Redeye Memorial Ag Award.

Jacob Moshier – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Cuba Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Cuba Historical Society First Place Florence Wills Memorial History Award, Jeffrey L. Linza Memorial Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship.

Christopher Mueller – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Robert Hull Memorial Music Award.

Justin Murphy – Sid Bump Industrial Arts Award.

Jocelyn Noll – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship.

Joshua Pomeroy – Sons of the AMVETS Award.

Mikayla Rix – Alexander K. Radloff Memorial Award, Allegany County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. Scholarship, Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Allegany County Mental Health Association Lois Morgenfeld Scholarship, Charles & Cecil Arzberger Memorial Award, Dale McGinnis Scholarship, Empire Cheese Award, Karl and Lois Fahrner Award. Mikaya is also one of only 16 students across the country who has won a Scholarship America Dollars for Scholars Student Volunteer Award.

Darian Sherlock – Allegany County Area Foundation George and Irene Fisk Memorial Scholarship.

Derek Smith – American Legion First Place Citizenship Award, Cheyenne Elizabeth Wolfer memorial Scholarship, Devere Sweet Memorial Award, Five Star Bank Award, Karl and Lois Fahrner Award, Lawrence Dye, Inc. Scholarship.

Evan Tucker – Allegany County Area Foundation Belva A. Waite Memorial Scholarship, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Kaleigh Wilday Scholarship, CRCS Alumni Association Scholarship, CRCS Student Council Leadership Award, Cuba-Friendship Masonic Lodge No. 306 First Place Math 12 Award, Cuba-Rushford PTO Madelene A. Brown Math Award, Dale McGinnis Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship, Rushford Alumni Association Bill & Ruth Albro Memorial Scholarship, Rushford Scholarship Fund Jeff Gilbert Memorial Scholarship, Town of Cuba Auxiliary to Post 2721 VFW Second Place History 12 Award.

Carlos Velazquez Rodriguez – Cuba Grange No. 799 Second Place Agriculture Award.

Lynzi Wallace – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Cheyenne Elizabeth Wolfer Memorial Scholarship, L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship.

Aleen Witherell – Allegany County Area Foundation Walter F. and Louisa A. Sibley Memorial Scholarship, Karl and Lois Fahrner Award.