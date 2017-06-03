Cuomo commits New York to follow Paris Accord

Despite President Donald Trump’s decision Thursday to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has directed New York to follow the accord signed by 196 nations.

The governor signed an executive order Thursday committing New York to uphold the standards set forth in the Paris Accord.

He also announced a U.S.Climate Alliance with California Gov. Edmund Brown Jr., and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee “to convene U.S. states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change,” according to a statement from the governor’s press office.

“The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet,” Cuomo said. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change.”

Cuomo said, “New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions. We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change,” he added.

The governor also ordered One World Trade Center to be lit in green in support of the Paris Accord.

In Cuomo’s Twitter feed Thursday, he tweeted: “@NYGovCuomo: World: the Empire State stands with you. New York shines green for our planet, our health & our children’s future.”

In another tweet, Cuomo wrote: “If Washington won’t act, the states must #ParisAgreement.”

As part of a Clean Climate Careers Program, Cuomo pledged to invest $1.5 billion in renewable energy projects, create up to 40,000 clean energy jobs and $15 million in clean energy job training programs.

Cuomo also announced a Climate Smart Communities Grant Program, a 50/50 matching program for New York municipalities for climate change adaption or mitigation projects or take steps to become a Certified Climate Smart Community.

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning), was unavailable for an interview Friday on his views on Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord.

Reed spokesman Samantha Cotten provided the following statement from Reed: “We all care about clean air and water and doing what we can to minimize human impact on the climate – that’s why I joined the Climate Solutions Caucus in the House. However, it’s not fair to put impractical and unrealistic burdens on our farmers and businesses. We have to approach climate change in a way that helps preserve our planet while creating jobs and opportunity.”

Rick Gallant of Painted Post, a potential Reed Democratic opponent in the 2018 election, on Thursday blasted Trump’s action and Reed’s lack of action to prevent it.

“The Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement will have devastating consequences for New York families. It hurts both our economy, especially the growing renewable energy sector, and our natural environment,” Gallant said.

“Just as bad, Congressman Reed did absolutely nothing to stop this shortsighted and harmful action. It’s time for a representative who will fight for New York families’ future. If elected, I will lead the fight to protect our environment and will work to establish the United States as a leader in renewable energy technology.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)