Dance rehearsal disrupted by rocket smoke at Olean High School

OLEAN — A science project misfire caused a brief evacuation at Olean High School Thursday, including the dress rehearsal for Neighborhood School of Dance.

At approximately 6 p.m. firefighters responded to an automated alarm at the school. The source was a third-floor classroom where students and faculty were working on a rocket for the Marathon to the Sky club, according to the Olean City Fire Department.

“They were working on a self-built rocket for an after school project that had a misfire, “ said Lt. Patrick Zink. “It ignited some black powder and there was a small flash, no damage to the classroom.”

Zink reported a student sustained a minor burn on his hand, but was treated on scene.

At the time of the incident, the Neighborhood School of Dance was holding their dress rehearsal in the auditorium for their upcoming recital, slated for today.

Everyone had evacuated the building by the time firefighters had arrived, Zink said.