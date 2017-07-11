Daughters of the American Revolution chapter honors suffragette rally with historical memorial marker

OLEAN — The recently revitalized Olean chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a roadside dedication Monday at Lincoln Park to commemorate the woman’s suffrage movement that conducted a rally in Olean more than 100 years ago.

About a dozen members of the DAR chapter were joined at the park by community members, including Mayor Bill Aiello and a representative from the office of state Sen. Catharine Young.

“I just want to say I am so proud of our earlier residents,” said Emily Woodhead, a member of DAR who organized the event. “They were involved and proactive — they didn’t have internet or cell phones or television but they seem to be more in touch than some people are today.”

The plaque was chosen to be placed in Lincoln Park to commemorate the liberty torch rally that took place there, led by Harriot Stanton Blatch on July 23, 1915. The rally was held in protest of women’s inability to vote which was not ratified in New York until 1917, making 2017 the 100 anniversary of women’s right to vote in the state.

“They fought not just for themselves, but for women 100 years in the future,” Woodhead said.

The campaign that the liberty torch rally was a part of what was originally started by Harriot Stanton Blatch’s mother, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, in 1848 with the drawing up of the Declaration of Sentiments, which took place in Waterloo.

Stanton, along with other famous women suffragists, including Susan B. Anthony, fought for the emancipation of slaves and the right of all people to vote, including both African-Americans and women. However, after the ratification of the 15th Amendment, which granted the right to vote to men of all races, women were denied the right and suffragists continued to fight for equality.

“They wanted voting rights for women nationally, which meant an amendment to the Constitution,” DAR historian Cindy Keeley said. “But Congress and states easily ratified the 14th and 15th amendments, granting black men their rights, but continued to deny black women, and all women, their rights.”

It was many years later, in 1890, when multiple women’s suffragist groups combined to form the American Woman’s Suffrage Association, which was the group that Blatch fought with for the rights of women to vote. She had returned to the United States from England after the death of her mother; it was Blatch who conceived the idea of a symbolic wooden torch that would light the way to women’s equality in the U.S.

“It was actually a torch; it was a big wooden thing and they carried it around and held it high, and waved it around. Everyone knew them by their torch.” Keeley said.

It was with this symbolic torch that Blatch led the rally that took place in Olean, one of seven held each day for 10 days to gain support for the cause. Despite their work these women were not able to gain the right of women to vote until two years later.

“It took almost 70 years since the first gathering at Seneca Falls until New York state finally acknowledged their women in politics,” Kelley said. “The fight would continue for another three years to get the 19th amendment.”

The plaque was sponsored by the William C. Pomeroy Foundation and is one of three DAR historical markers sponsored by the foundation in New York, Keeley said.

“It is the Olean chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution who have taken the efforts to remind us of the residents and events that made our location, that made history,” Aiello said.