David Cassidy, ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

“Partridge Family” star David Cassidy has died, his publicist announced Tuesday night.

He was 67.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” the former teen idol’s publicist JoAnn Geffen said in a statement. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

David Livingston/Getty Images David Cassidy attends Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood, Dec. 14, 2016, in Hollywood, California.

Cassidy was hospitalized in Florida last Wednesday in critical condition with organ failure, Geffen confirmed to ABC News last Saturday.

Geffen added that Cassidy was in an induced coma but that he was “currently conscious and surrounded by family.”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, FILE The Partridge Family poses for a photo circa 1970.

Cassidy starred in the 1970s sitcom “The Partridge Family,” playing heartthrob Keith Partridge, and sold millions of records as the musical group’s lead singer.

“The Partridge Family” aired from 1970-74 and was intended at first as a vehicle for actress Shirley Jones, who was Cassidy’s stepmother. Jones played Shirley Partridge, a widow with five children with whom she forms a band that travels on a psychedelic bus.

Larry Marano/Getty Images, FILE David Cassidy attends Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade 2014 Grand Marshal Reception Honors Flo Rida, Dec. 12, 2014 in Hollywood, Fla.

Cassidy, who lived in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career.

He announced that he planned to retire from touring, and later revealed to People magazine that he had dementia. Cassidy, whose grandfather and mother, the late actress Evelyn Ward, also were stricken with the neurological disease, told People of his diagnosis, “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

And while on the “Dr. Phil” show in March, when asked what he wanted to be remembered for, he said, “Spreading love. Bringing light into people’s lives. Giving everything in my heart and soul, because I know I’m a living, caring human being. I don’t mind being remembered for being an alcoholic. I don’t mind being that.”

The Associated Press FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2009, file photo, actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Former teen idol Cassidy of “The Partridge Family” fame has died at age 67, publicist says Tuesday, Nov. 21, 201

Cassidy had a rocky time in recent years — he was arrested for driving under the influence in 2010, 2013 and 2014, ultimately spending time in rehab. He filed for bankruptcy in 2015, and was charged in a hit-and-run accident that same year.

Earlier this year, Cassidy made news when fan-recorded video surfaced of him slurring his words and struggling to remember lyrics during a concert in Agoura Hills, California, an apparent sign of his dementia.

Cassidy was married and divorced three times, the first time to actress Kay Lenz. He is survived by his brother — singer, actor and producer Shaun Cassidy; a half-brother, actor Patrick Cassidy; and three children, including Arrow star Katie Cassidy.