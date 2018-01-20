DC bars offer drink specials to furloughed federal workers during shutdown

Furloughed federal employees in Washington wishing to drown their sorrrows may do so at a discount for the duration of the government shutdown.

Once Friday’s midnight deadline came and went without a deal to avert a shutdown, a slew of bars and restaurants in the nation’s capital began courting civil servants.

Capitol Lounge, a popular after-work haunt for Hill staffers, tweeted its newly-minted “Shutdown Cocktails” menu, consisting of $5 cocktails for patrons with a federal employee ID.

“I’m not expressing any political opinion here, but I am thankful I did get a drink special tonight,” a federal worker who doesn’t want to be identified told ABC affiliate WJLA at Capitol Lounge.

Twitter/CapLounge Capitol Lounge in Washington, D.C., is offering a special menu to furloughed federal employee for the duration of the government shutdown. The menu was effective Jan. 20, 2018 at 12:01 a.m.

The libations at Capitol Lounge include the “C’mon Chuck,” a nod to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. There’s also a vodka martini in honor of Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., called “To Flake or not to Flake?” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky also gets an honorable mention with “Rand’s Neighborhood Affair,” a cocktail consisting of champagne, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and grass clippings. And Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, is being honored with the “Durbin Soda,” consisting of Kentucky Dale’s bourbon, soda and snitch sauce.

Iconic Italian restaurant Carmine’s, located in downtown Washington, has begun serving a “bittersweet beverage” called the “Hard Times Cocktail” for $12. It consists of Campari, bourbon, orange juice and thyme-infused simple syrup.

Any federal employee who orders a Happy Hour food item will get an extra jumbo meatball, the restaurant said.

“They can #shutdown the #government but they can’t shutdown your fun,” Carmine’s tweeted. “Federal Workers get All Day #HappyHour as Long as the shutdown continues.”

They can #shutdown the #government but they can’t shutdown your fun. Federal Workers get All Day #HappyHour as Long as the shutdown continues. pic.twitter.com/VIIgMPbozA — Carmine’s NYC (@CarminesNYC) January 20, 2018

At the Queen Vic, an English pub on H Street, draft beers are being discounted 30 percent for the duration of the shutdown for federal employees.” Come scream at the tv and drown your sorrows!” the watering hole tweeted.

30% off all drafts for federal workers while the government is shut down. Come scream at the tv and drown your sorrows! — The Queen Vic (@queenvicdc) January 20, 2018

Granville Moore’s, a gastropub on H Street, is also offering a 30 percent discount to federal workers. “The government’s closed, but don’t worry federal workers, we’ll make this a little easier on you,” the watering hole tweeted.

The government’s closed, but don’t worry federal workers, we’ll make this a little easier on you. 30% discount… https://t.co/d1MlaRGL0L — Granville Moore’s (@GranvilleMoores) January 20, 2018

Another H Street establishment, weekend brunch hotspot The Pug, tweeted that it is extending its 30 percent discount for first responders and teachers to federal employees.

So, yeah, cop, firefighter, teacher discount will be extended to Feds who are shutdown. 30 per cent. — The Pug (@thepugdc) January 20, 2018

Hank’s Cocktail Bar said federal employees are eligible for Happy Hour food and drinks all day long, as well as $9 hot toddies. “Let’s turn this shutdown around! Enjoy HAPPY HOUR FOOD & DRINK, and $9 HOT TODDIES ALL DAY when you show your Government ID,” the Petworth neighborhood haunt tweeted.

Twitter/HanksCocktailBr Hank’s Cocktail Bar in Washington, D.C., is offering discounted drinks to furloughed federal employees for the duration of the government shutdown, which went into effect on Jan. 20, 2018 at 12:01 a.m.

In the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Union Pub, is offering $4 rail cocktails and shots to all customers for the duration of the shutdown.