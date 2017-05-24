Delevan man charged with child porn receipt

DELEVAN — A Delevan man is facing federal charges for allegedly keeping child pornography on his laptop computer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo reported Tuesday that John Cutler, 34, was being held on the charge of receipt of child pornography, which carries a prison sentence of 15 to 40 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Cutler was on probation for a 2014 conviction of second-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child in connection to an incident with a then-9-year-old female relative. He was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years probation.

During a polygraph examination July 9 conducted by the Cattaraugus County Probation Department as part of his probation, Cutler allegedly told officers he was using the internet to access child pornography — a violation of his probation. Cutler also made a written statement, officials reported, that discussed his attraction to young females.

Following the seizure of a laptop computer from his father’s residence by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office in September, officials found hundreds of images depicting child pornography. The evidence was turned over to the FBI office in Jamestown for further investigation.

Cutler is being held pending a detention hearing on Friday.

FBI agents asked if anyone has information regarding Cutler to contact them at 856-7800.