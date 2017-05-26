Democratic congressional candidate not registered New York voter, other challengers emerge

A Painted Post man who announced his Democratic candidacy for Congress Wednesday is not registered to vote in Steuben County.

Rick Gallant, a Corning-Painted Post school teacher, lives in Painted Post, his press representative said in an email Thursday in response to a question about where Gallant lived. A follow-up question as to the duration of Gallant’s residency in Painted Post was not answered before press time.

Democratic and Republican sources indicated Thursday that Gallant had resided in Wellsboro, Pa., south of Corning, until only recently when he and his wife, Amy, moved to Painted Post.

According to the online database for the Tioga County Commissioners Assessment Office, Rick and Amy Gallant own a residential property at 602 Marsh Creek Road in Wellsboro, Pa., and have owned it since 2008.

Sean Hogan, the Hornell mayor and chairman of the Steuben County Democratic Party, said Gallant was among seven potential candidates who appeared before Democratic county chairman in the 23rd Congressional District on April 1.

Hogan said Gallant told the committee chairmen that Gallant had planned to move to the Corning-Painted Post area soon from Wellsboro, Pa., because Gallant’s wife had worked as a teacher in Pennsylvania and Wellsboro had been midway between their respective job.

“He moved into the district in the last week or 10 days,” Hogan said of Gallant’s residency. Gallant has been a member of the New York State United Teachers Board and representative to local school districts across the Southern Tier for eight years.

Gallant was among several potential congressional candidates interviewed by Democratic chairman from across the 11-county 23rd Congressional District recently. At least two other candidates besides Gallant have announced their candidacies: Ian Golden, 40, an Ithaca businessman, and Edward Sundquist, a Jamestown attorney, have also announced plans to challenge Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning.

“There may be four or five candidates for Reed’s seat,” said Cattaraugus County Democratic Election Commissioner Kevin Burleson on Thursday.

“Its very early in the process,” Burleson said. Multiple candidates seem to be looking at the Democratic nomination. “There may be more candidates entering the field.”

The primary isn’t for more than a year, but candidates will have to demonstrate an ability to raise money over this summer and into the fall.

“There’s a lot of interest in getting a candidate who will listen to his constituents and protect their health care and their rights,” Burleson said.

Steuben County Republican Election Commissioner Vickie Olin said there was no voter registration on file for anyone named Gallant.

“If he’s running in a Democratic primary, he needs to register under that line or get permission from the state Democratic Committee to run on their party line,” Olin said.

While it is a requirement of the U.S. Constitution that a Congressional representative must be an “inhabitant” of the state they represent, there are no restrictions on how long they must live in the state before being fit to serve.

Hogan said the county chairmen made no endorsement of a candidate to challenge Reed. Besides Golden and Sundquist, Hogan mentioned candidate Max Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer from Owego

“There will be a primary,” Hogan said, adding later, “As long as they don’t beat each other up, we’ll come up with a candidate for Tom Reed.”

