Democrats, Republicans send well wishes to Sen. McCain

Following Sen. John McCain‘s announcement Wednesday night that he has a brain tumor, lawmakers — past and present — from both sides of the aisle sent their well wishes to the Arizona Republican and his family.

President Trump said in a statement, “Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he’ll win this fight too. God bless!”

Sen. Jeff Flake, also a Republican from McCain’s home state, tweeted, “Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man.”

Below, others who took to Twitter and Facebook to wish McCain well:

BARACK OBAMA

“John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known,” tweeted former President Barack Obama. “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

BILL CLINTON

The former president tweeted, “As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery.”

GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Former President Geoorge H.W. Bush said in a statement, “The Hanoi Hilton couldn’t break John McCain’s spirit many years ago, so Barbara and I know — with confidence — he and his family will meet this latest battle in his singular life of service with courage and determination.”

NANCY PELOSI

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted, “.@SenJohnMcCain is a hero, a patriot and a fighter. I am privileged to call him a friend. Paul & I pray for his recovery and his family.

PAUL RYAN

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said in a statement, “.@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It’s who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him.”

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters Wednesday night that he spoke with McCain. “Talked to John, he said ‘yeah, I might have to stay here a little bit longer, take some treatments and I’ll be back,'” Graham recalled.

But in typical McCain fashion, Graham added, it wasn’t long before the talk turned away from the tragic news and back to shop.

“We talked about five minutes, you know, it’s going to be a tough way forward but he says ‘I’ve been through worse.’ And basically then we started talking about health care and the NDAA. Literally it wasn’t five minutes until he turned away from what I think most people would have a hard time absorbing and focusing on what he loves the best.”

MITCH MCCONNELL

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement shortly after McCain’s office announced he had the tumor. “John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well. We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

HILLARY CLINTON

Hillary Clinton tweeted, “John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight.”

JOE BIDEN

“John and I have been friends for 40 years,” tweeted former Vice President Joe Biden. “He’s gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong – and he will beat this.” In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “Incredible progress in cancer research and treatment in just the last year offers new promise and new hope. You can win this fight, John.”

REP. ADAM KINZINGER

“.@SenJohnMcCain is a fighter; tough as nails. He’s endured more in life than most, & tonight I pray for my friend as he wages this battle,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, D-Ill., tweeted.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted, “.@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. I pray for him and his family. I look forward to seeing him soon.”

REP. STEVE SCALISE

“Praying for my friend @SenJohnMcCain, one of the toughest people I know,” tweeted Scalise, R-La.

OHIO GOV. JOHN KASICH

Ohio Governor John Kasich echoed a popular sentiment, tweeting, “If there is anyone who knows how to fight against the challenges life throws at us, it’s @SenJohnMcCain. Prayers for a speedy recovery.”

NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO

The Democrat tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with Senator John McCain and his family tonight. Here’s to a speedy recovery for a true American hero.”

LOUISIANA GOVERNOR JOHN BEL EDWARDS

“An American hero and a true fighter. Donna and I are sending prayers to @SenJohnMcCain and his family,” Republican Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted.

REP. CHRIS MURPHY

Connecticut Democrat Rep. Chris Murphy tweeted, “Heartbreaking news. I’ve traveled the world w @SenJohnMcCain. I learned a lot from him – first and foremost, there is no one tougher.”

SEN. BOB CASEY

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey tweeted, “I’m praying for @SenJohnMcCain & his family tonight. Our nation is with him as he takes on this fight.”

SEN. TIM KAINE

Hillary Clinton’s running mate during the 2016 presidential election tweeted, “Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong!”

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted, “Barb and I will pray for John McCain recovery fr brain cancer. Pls join us.”

GABRIELLE GIFFORDS

The former Democrat Arizona congresswoman tweeted, “Hang in there @SenJohnMcCain. You’re tough! You can beat this. Fight, fight, fight! I am proud to call you my friend.”

SARAH PALIN

Sarah Palin, who was McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election, posted a photo of the pair, writing, “John McCain is one tough fighter – we know he’ll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family continues to lift John and his family up in prayer.”

HOUSE DEMOCRATS

“.@SenJohnMcCain & his family are in our thoughts and prayers,” tweeted the House Democrats.

SEN. JOHNNY ISAKSON

Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, tweeted, “John McCain is an American hero and one of the greatest Americans of my generation. He, Cindy and their family are in my prayers.”

REP. PETE KING

“My thoughts and prayers are with my friend @SenJohnMcCain as he fights cancer — the latest battle for a true warrior,” tweeted Republican New York Rep. Pete King.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN

“I’ve never known @SenJohnMcCain to back down from a fight. Praying for him & his family,” tweeted Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted, “Fighter. Hero. The nation stands behind you @SenJohnMcCain. Judy and I are praying for you and your family.”

GOV. RICK SCOTT

Florida’s Republican governor, Rick Scott, tweeted, “.@SenJohnMcCain is a fighter and a hero. Tonight, my family’s thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones.”

SEN. RAND PAUL

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., tweeted, “To @SenJohnMcCain and his family: Kelley and I will pray for you and your family, and we hope for a full recovery for you.”

SEN. ORIN HATCH

“Few have served our nation more admirably than John McCain,” wrote Sen. Orin Hatch, R-Utah. “He’s an American hero in every sense of the word,, and Elaine and I will be praying for John, Cindy, and the McCain family as they process this devastating news.”

JOHN KERRY

Former Secretary of State John Kerry tweeted a photo of McCain after the Vietnam War, writing, “I love @SenJohnMcCain. Unbeatable, unbreakable. He’s Teddy Roosevelt’s “man in the arena” even when we’re on opposite sides. God bless.”

RICK PERRY

“.@SenJohnMcCain is no stranger to tough battles. Anita and I offer our prayers to he and Cindy,” tweeted Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

SEN. TED CRUZ

“Heidi and I are lifting up @SenJohnMcCain in prayer. He’s an American hero who fought, bled, and suffered for our Nation. A true patriot,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex.

JON HUNTSMAN

“@SenJohnMcCain has been a mentor and a true American hero,” tweeted Jon Huntsman, President Trump’s pick for ambassador to Russia. “His fighting spirit, which has always put country first, will empower him.”

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN

“Just 2 weeks ago, @SenJohnMcCain & I were trekking thru Pakistan & Afghanistan. Trust me, John’s in fighting shape & we’re rooting for him,” tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., along with a photo on board a military aircraft with McCain.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., tweeted, “I’m wishing, hoping, praying, for the best for @SenJohnMcCain — a modern statesman and one of the toughest persons America has ever known.”