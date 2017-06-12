DePerro hits ground running as new St. Bonaventure University president

ST. BONAVENTURE — When Dr. Dennis DePerro was a student at Bishop Timon High School in Buffalo, there were two St. Bonaventure University scholarships available to Bishop Timon students.

DePerro did not win the scholarship, and instead ended up at Canisius College in Buffalo as a commuter student.

“I had a very fine education there, but … I do wish that I had had a residential experience, the full experience as an undergrad in college,” he said.

Now, about 40 years later, DePerro is making up for that missed opportunity, as he began his tenure as St. Bonaventure’s president June 1. He’s even getting the residential experience, as he’s living in the on-campus friary this summer while searching for a house to buy in Olean or Allegany.

“This is an environment that I really believe that I’m going to be very comfortable in and that I’m going to really be able to make a real contribution,” DePerro said.

The new president sat down with the Olean Times Herald during his first week on the job, which included a reunion weekend hosting nearly 1,000 alumni, plenty of phone calls and already some decision-making.

DePerro credits the “seven-month digestion” period for being able to hit the ground running as president. After being picked for the job by the university’s Board of Trustees in November, DePerro had multiple conversations with then interim president Dr. Andrew Roth and president emeritus Sister Margaret Carney, as well as visits to the campus.

The university’s annual Alumni Reunion Weekend allowed DePerro to waste no time getting to know and build relationships with alumni. With the campus normally being absent of students, faculty and much of its vibrancy during the summer, DePerro welcomed seeing it filled with alumni.

“It’s so exciting as a new president to see individuals and alumni have so much passion for their university.” he said.

That weekend he delivered an address to alumni in the Friedsam Memorial Library and took questions afterward. Alumni were curious about the university’s various initiatives to stabilize and improve enrollment and financials.

One of those initiatives is the new School of Allied Health. The university will begin offering a bachelor’s degree in health science this fall, which the university’s hopes will serve as a feeder program for anticipated graduate programs to be created in the school. The university will have to get those graduate health programs accredited through various accreditation processes, as well as approval from the New York State Education Department.

“Students who come in as health science majors … will take all the prerequisites to take those programs at the graduate level,” DePerro said. “What our aim will be is to offer some of these programs at the graduate level. Now, students could also chose to take these graduate programs elsewhere, but it’s our desire that by the time these students that enter this fall reach that point in their senior year to apply to these graduates programs, we will have these programs up and running here.”

The health programs could attract more students and help the university’s decreasing enrollment. St. Bonaventure had a total enrollment of 2,052 this past fall. Its enrollment was 2,450 in 2011. However, the university did report 436 soon-to-be freshmen enrolled by May 1, National College Decision Day — a five-year high.

“There’s real demand, not only demand in the market for those programs but an abundance of job opportunities that will exist in the years ahead for the students that graduate from those programs,” he said.

However, DePerro said new tuition revenues will also come from improving and expanding St. Bonaventure’s existing programs, like journalism, accounting and education.

St. Bonaventure and other private universities in the northeast are facing several challenges, like decreasing population and not enough federal and state aid, DePerro said. Privates will also have to compete with the Excelsior Scholarship program, which starting this fall will offer free tuition to low- and middle-income New York state students attending public colleges in the state.

It’s also crucial St. Bonaventure look for funding from its alumni and benefactors, as DePerro said the university will launch a capital campaign in the near future.

“So that we can make investments to grow our endowment so that we have additional scholarships and financial aid dollars available to help students come to St. Bonaventure and receive a St. Bonaventure education,” he said. “The university needs to grow its endowment and that is really done through the process of seeking gifts.”

Honoring the university’s Franciscan identity is also a focus for DePerro, who said he wants to keep it at the center of everything St. Bonaventure does. Bishop Timon is a Franciscan high school, and DePerro said his own personal values are closely matched with Franciscan values.

“It isn’t as simple as saying the word Franciscan or Catholic. It’s a much more complex system of core messages that talk about all the things that we really are and how we define ourselves,” he said. “I think all of us should believe and be confident that the core messages that are derived from our Franciscan, Catholic mission will attract students and make us distinctive.”

He said through those core messages, St. Bonaventure produces graduates that are sensitive to issues of social justice and focused on serving the poor and making the world a better place.

“These are the kinds of students this world needs today,” he said.

DePerro’s wife, Sherry, and two sons, who attend Providence College in Rhode Island, are currently back home in Syracuse. His wife will join him in the fall, by which time the couple hopes to have purchased a new home in the area.

DePerro said the friars have been extremely hospitable, and the summer on campus will give him a chance to get acquainted to both the campus and surrounding communities.

He hopes to become involved with the Olean and Allegany communities, as he volunteered his time to several boards and charitable organizations in Syracuse during his time at Le Moyne College. He said the health of the university and its surrounding region are interconnected.

“The town-gown relationship is very important and I really as a president would value a quality relationship with Olean, Allegany and the university,” he said.

