Detainee claims hanged man hit head on floor after Olean police failed to catch him

OLEAN — An Olean man who was in custody at the Olean Police Department during a jail suicide attempt claims the arrestee who hanged himself suffered a head injury after department personnel cut him down without catching him.

Mickey George, 31, who was arrested after a physical altercation with a family member, is raising concerns about how Olean police responded to the June 11 suicide attempt — an incident that has also resulted in charges against a dispatcher who allegedly falsified the prisoner log that day.

Stephen Schindlbeck, 31, whose last known address was in Allegany, was taken via Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he died six days after the suicide attempt.

“I can’t help but wonder if the worst of the damage was done by the officers just allowing him to fall to the floor like that,” George said. “I have no way of knowing the ultimate condition he was in when he arrived at ECMC, but I feel the information is important.”

Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley said he’s aware of the allegations, noting George has also been posting them publicly on Facebook “trying to cause trouble.” The two have not spoken as of Friday morning, with Rowley saying he returned a call from George but did not hear back, and George claiming he’s tried to contact Rowley several times since then.

“This gentleman is not bringing any new, factual information forward that we don’t already know,” Rowley said. “We’re investigating it. There is no coverup. I don’t know what he thinks he has or what he’s going to gain other than I don’t think he’s a big fan of the police department.”

Rowley said he can’t say whether Schindlbeck hit his head on the floor after officers cut him down, but that it’s “certainly a possibility,” and that he is awaiting the results of the autopsy to learn the man’s cause of death.

An Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office representative said Friday that Schindlbeck’s autopsy was conducted June 19 but that the report was not yet complete. The official said someone requesting an autopsy report who is not legally entitled to it must have a HIPAA form signed by the deceased’s legal next of kin.

The Olean Times Herald has reached out to a relative of Schindlbeck but has not heard back.

The New York State Commission of Correction is conducting its own investigation into the incident, as it reviews all deaths in jails and prisons throughout the state. Spokesman Justin Mason said the commission cannot comment on any details of the investigation.

Rowley confirmed George was being processed at the station at the time of the suicide attempt. According to police reports, George was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, around the time Schindlbeck was found hanging from his cell bars at 12:47 p.m. June 11. George’s 53-year-old stepfather, Ronald Pletl, who shares the same 123 S. 12th St. residence, was also charged that afternoon with second-degree harassment, a violation, after the two allegedly fought each other.

George said just seconds after he was brought into the police station, which is located inside the Olean Municipal Building, dispatcher Lorraine G. Sloane walked into the cell block and discovered Schindlbeck unconscious and hanging from a noose made of an undershirt.

Sloane, 55, of Olean, was charged Wednesday with second-degree falsifying business records, a class A misdemeanor, for intentionally making a false entry about how often she checked the cell block that day, according to New York State Police. State police investigated upon the request of Rowley to avoid a conflict of interest. State regulations require arrestees in city jails be checked at least every 30 minutes.

Sloane is no longer employed with the department.

While an Olean police officer cut Schindlbeck down with a knife, George said neither the officer nor other personnel standing in the immediate area made an attempt to break his fall. The man’s head smacked onto the jail cell floor with such a force that George was “shaken to (his) core,” he said.

George claims officers checked Schindlbeck’s pulse but did not find one, and did not attempt to resuscitate him as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

“They just let him lay there,” he said.

Rowley said it’s his understanding an officer performed CPR while waiting for emergency medical services personnel from the Olean Fire Department to arrive. He declined to identify which officers responded to the hanging.

The New York State Commission of Correction in 2004 ordered Olean police to train dispatchers to cut down arrestees who have hanged themselves and then perform CPR. City policy previously required dispatchers to call officers back to the station during emergencies in cells. The requirements came after the department had two suicides within a year, which occurred in 2002 and 2003, respectively, and also involved men hanging themselves after drunken driving arrests.

Rowley said that he does not believe George would have been present to witness much of officers’ response.

“(George), while he was there initially, he was secured out of that room very quickly and I think he’s making some allegations he thinks he knows,” Rowley said.

George said as personnel began to respond to the hanging he “backed up into a corner and stayed out of (officers’) way,” and witnessed the events from the entrance of the cell block.

“I was like 5 feet away and it was all just kind of a panic. … It was probably a good five minutes before they got me out of there because they were paying attention to that,” he said. “Afterward, everything echoes in there, I could hear them all talking.”

George said paramedics inquired about the man’s head upon arriving at the jail.

“They asked if he hit his head or anything and one officer said, ‘Yes, he hit his head when he fell,’” George said. “I heard the paramedic say, ‘Oh, God, OK. I was wondering because his trachea might be collapsed, but we should be getting a pulse by now.’”

George said first-responders administered Narcan on Schindlbeck, who then regained a pulse but not consciousness. Narcan is used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses and does not have an affect on those who have not used opiates. Rowley said he’s not sure if Narcan was used. Olean Fire Chief Robert Bell said he could not comment because the incident is under investigation.

Paramedics asked if Schindlbeck had been using drugs, to which police responded they believed he was only intoxicated, George said. He had been charged with driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both class E felonies, and several other driving-related offenses, but no drug-related charges.

As for George’s own arrest, he said it was the result of a fight that started because his stepfather stole his air conditioner. He claims Olean police arrested him without questioning him for his side of the story.

Rowley said George’s motivations have to be questioned.

George said he is going public with his accusations for Schindlbeck and his grieving family, both whom he said he did not know before the incident. He said he has since been in contact with the family.

“Olean police need to deal with this situation,” he said.

Rowley noted both Olean police and the state Commission of Correction are investigating the death, in addition to state police’s criminal investigation of Sloane.

“If there’s anything there, we will know about it, and it won’t be because Mickey (George) said so,” the chief said. “The investigation will be open and honest. There will be no coverup of any kind and everybody at some point in time in the future will have a chance to review all the documents.”

