Drenched central US braces for more river flooding

At least a dozen tornadoes touched down across the south-central U.S. over the weekend as up to a foot of rain was dumped on the region in the past week.

The heavy rains last week have led to massive flooding from Louisiana to Michigan. The Ohio River may crest near Louisville today, as parts of Arkansas and Indiana are bracing for major flood damage.

ABC News More severe storms are expected from Texas to Alabama on Tuesday.

ABC News More rainfall and flooding is in store for much of the south-central U.S.

Another storm is expected to develop on Wednesday and bring more severe weather to parts of Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi. The system may miss hard-hit Kentucky.

Slow-moving storms will dump more rain all the way to Georgia, potentially aggravating already-swollen rivers throughout the region. This same storm system could keep moving east and create havoc later in the week for the Northeast.

ABC News By late Thursday, another strong coastal storm may be forming in the Northeast.

By late Thursday or early Friday, a coastal storm may develop in the Northeast, bringing with it snow, gusty winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding.

ABC News Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Cascades, Sierra Nevadas, Northern Rockies and Southern California Mountains.

More snow is expected in the major western mountain ranges this week including the Cascades and Sierra Nevadas, which may see 10-20 inches of fresh powder through Wednesday.

ABC News Snow is expected through Tuesday night in much of the Pacific Northwest.

Los Angeles and San Diego are expected to get heavy rain tonight, perhaps up to half an inch. The San Gabriels may see as much as 8 inches of snow as nearby higher elevations get 2-4 inches.