Eagles flocking to New York in record numbers

Bald eagles are on the move in New York, state officials said, with record numbers of the national animal now living in the state.

“Early indications from 2017 aerial surveys have revealed that approximately 73 percent of bald eagle territories are occupied this year,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said Monday. “New York State has been a leader in the restoration and recovery of the bald eagle in the northeastern United States, and this news confirms that our rivers, lakes, and forests are capable of supporting our nation’s symbol for generations to come.”

A record number of 53 new nesting territories were verified in 2016, increasing the total number of breeding territories in New York State to 442. Nesting territories are areas known to be occupied by bald eagles and are the locations included in DEC survey and monitoring efforts. Of these 442 territories, 309 — 70 percent — were confirmed to host breeding pairs of eagles last year.

That’s a dramatic turnaround in less than half a century.

In 1970, the only eagle nest in the state was reportedly on Hemlock Lake in Livingston County — and the nest was not producing young. At the beginning of the 20th century, there were an estimated 70 pairs.

There were multiple causes, state officials report, including overuse of the insecticide DDT on crops. While a potent way of controlling insect populations, including mosquitoes known to carry malaria and other diseases, DDT was known to cause eggshell thinning, resulting in widespread prenatal deaths of eagles and other birds that fed off fish contaminated with the insecticide. Loss of habitat was also cited as a cause.

Thanks to a 1972 ban on the use of DDT, as well as the passage of the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the setting was ripe to reintroduce eagles.

Beginning in 1976, the state removed eagles from large populations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Alaska, and relocated them to sites in New York. Originally planning for 10 pairs, the state would bring in 198 pairs over 16 years. Sixteen other states later began similar programs, called “hacking.”

A 1987 ban on the use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting in the state is also credited with helping eagle populations soar.

As a result of efforts to reintroduce the birds, the state downgraded the bald eagle’s status from endangered to threatened in 1999, while it was removed from the federal list in 2007.

A call to Region 9 of the Department of Environmental Conservation to speak with a wildlife biologist about the state of eagles in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties was not returned.

DEC is seeking the public’s help finding new nesting pairs and updates on established pairs. Those with information may call (518) 402-8957 or email fw.information@dec.ny.gov.

For more information on the state’s eagle program, visit www.dec.ny.gov.

Want to see bald eagles? It’s best to wait until the winter, according to eagle experts.

The North American Bald Eagle Information website at www.baldeagleinfo.com operates a viewing directory, but closes it annually from Feb. 15 to Aug. 15 in order to limit disruptions during the nesting season. Many pairs that nest for egg laying come to New York — including along the Allegheny River — to live during the winter.

Harassing, disturbing or injuring a bald eagle is a federal offense, with punishments of up to a year in prison and a $20,000 fine. In order to best avoid harming eagles and preserve them for others to view, the DEC recommends:

• The use a designated bald eagle viewing site.

• The best places to search are along the tree line, where eagles perch in the tree tops; overhead soaring in the sky; or resting on ice floes or islands sunning themselves or eating.

• The best times to view are at sunrise or sunset, when the eagles are most active,

• Stay in or near a vehicle at least a quarter of a mile away, while avoiding roosting areas. Eagles that are consistently disturbed will relocate to new quarters.

• Avoid loud noises, and leave pets at home.

• Use binoculars or spotting scopes to view the eagles, instead of moving closer.

• Don’t do anything to try to make the bird fly.