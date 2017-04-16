Easter celebrated by Olean faith community

OLEAN — Members of Olean’s faith community spent Holy Week pointing to the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and a resulting enduring love that is the crux of the Easter story. The faithful observed the Lenten season, which began Ash Wednesday, March 1, and held services this week that ranged from Maundy Thursday Tennebrae observances, an ecumenical Good Friday Walk the Way of the Cross event as well as individual church services, blessing of the Easter baskets and Vigils on Saturday. The season is capped off with Easter Sunday celebrations.

Rev. Jerrod Hugenot, associate executive minister for the American Baptist Churches of New York state, noted that for ministers, the Easter story never grows old on the most church-attended Sunday in the year and pastors have a variety of sources and delivery styles to choose from.

Hugenot was in town to direct a Tennebrae service at Olean First Baptist and to join in the 20th year of Walk The Way of the Cross, coordinated by the Greater Olean Association of Churches under the direction of Rev. Jerry Piper of Knapp Creek United Methodist Church. Hugenot also provided a Good Friday message at one of the seven churches on the route.

“Pastors have four gospels to choose from and great preaching can also come from the Apostle Paul,” Hugenot said. “We have the Book of Acts and the Old Testament — all of which can help us celebrate Easter.”

Father Greg Dobson said he would be conducting three services at Easter, a sunrise service at Franchot Park, one at St. Bonaventure and one at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.

“This year I’m concentrating on concepts such as light over darkness; hope over despair; joy over sadness and life over death,” he said. “I’ll just be giving some simple little illustrations of these things.”

St. Mary’s holds the Blessing of the Easter Baskets on Saturday and Dobson explained that it’s an old Polish tradition.

“People bring baskets full of sweets, sausages, hard-boiled eggs and wonderful breads, things they couldn’t have throughout Lent,” he said. “Deacon Matthews, who is Polish, does this for us.”

At Olean First Baptist, Acting Senior Pastor Millard Cook planned a sermon titled, “The Resurrection Key to the Faith.”

“The message of the Resurrection, if you’re not a Christian, doesn’t make sense until you have the context of it with a relationship with Jesus Christ,” Cook said, noting that his sermon would explore, using the authority of scripture, how even the disciples first

doubted and had to grow in their faith. He quotes from Titus 1:2, “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began.”

The Right Rev. William Franklin, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York in Buffalo, offered a Good Friday message at St. Stephen’s Church after being a guest during the pilgrimage of carrying a cross throughout Olean.

He spoke of the Paschal Mystery, which is one of the central concepts of faith. It relates to the history of salvation, focusing on the passion, death and Resurrection — the work God the Father sent his Son to accomplish on Earth.

“It’s strange on Good Friday for us to think that death and resurrection are two necessary parts of one whole,” Franklin said. “The Paschal Mystery is a bit hard to understand.”

He shared a personal story of the death of a loved one and how it was difficult for him to get close because of concern for the man’s physical comfort.

“But after his body was suddenly taken from us, I realized I was able to feel close to my father, with memories of smiles and jokes,” Franklin said, adding that a friend pointed out to him that it was after Jesus was entombed — and resurrected — that he still touches people 2,000 years later.

“But first he had to die,” Franklin said. “And this was something Jesus told his disciples had to happen so the Holy Spirit would come. How did that love happen? Death and resurrection made that happen, by means of that spreading out to us through the painful death we’re remembering here in Olean right now.”

Franklin used the metaphor of how a great oak tree that crashes to the forest floor is able to scatter seed for new growth and how it was like that for Jesus through his death and resurrection.

“We have memories. Bread. Wine,” he said. “That love and grace have been carried by the wind throughout history and down to us and in whirling gusts and great winds from Jerusalem to Asia Minor, to the Greeks and Romans and throughout the world. The winds are still scattering those seeds and releasing the power of God’s grace everywhere. One truth. One mystery. One power. And it can transform our lives.”