El Mariachi reopens after voluntarily closing to fix health violations

OLEAN — El Mariachi reopened Friday after voluntarily closing for a week to fix violations discovered by a Cattaraugus County Health Department inspection.

The North Union Street Mexican restaurant’s March 31 inspection, as well as past inspections, found deficiencies including food at incorrect temperatures, a dishwasher not producing hot enough water, cockroaches in the facility, as well as worker compensation issues, said county Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins, who noted several issues were repeat violations.

El Mariachi was facing an enforcement hearing, but corrected the violations and was given “the green light” after a health department inspection Thursday, Watkins said. He added it’s typical for restaurants to voluntarily close before the health department ever has to suspend permits.

“If a restaurant is known to have repeat violations, we will ask them to make those corrections ASAP,” he said. “For a restaurant to do that on their own, they should be applauded for that because they have taken it upon themselves to take those actions.”

El Mariachi management declined to comment or allow the Times Herald to leave a message with ownership on Friday. However, someone with access to the restaurant’s Facebook page returned the Times Herald’s message late Friday saying that “the owner is currently out of town and won’t be back for awhile.”

“The restaurant is open again and is improving every day,” the message said.

The Feria family opened El Mariachi at 315 N. Union St. in October of 2012. Hermelando Feria is still listed as the restaurant’s permit operator on its most recent inspection report.

The restaurant posted on Facebook April 6 that it would close for a few days, and left a note on its front door that it would be temporarily closed. When customers asked why the restaurant was closed on the Facebook post, the El Mariachi account cited “repairs” and “remodeling.”

Watkins said those repairs most likely included fixing a refrigerator that was not keeping food at correct temperatures and a plumbing issue below a dishwasher.

According to New York State Health Department data available online, one critical and five non-critical violations were discovered during a Dec. 19 inspection of El Mariachi. The critical violation was potentially hazardous foods not kept at or above 140 degrees during hot holding.

An inspector noted finding several dead roaches during the Dec. 19 inspection, although El Mariachi did provide pest control receipts and ownership planned to resume weekly pest treatments until the problem is solved, according to the report.

Watkins called reports of insects “always concerning.”

“We don’t want our restaurants to have insects,” he said. “And it is normal. They may have them, but as long as they have the right kind of exterminator contact to handle insects, then we’re OK with that.”

Several customers commented on the El Mariachi Facebook page that they enjoy the restaurant. One customer expressed worry the restaurant was closed permanently and relief that the restaurant was reopened.

“We are wishing the best for this restaurant. It seems to be a very good restaurant that seems to have been a restaurant that a lot of people enjoy going to, so we want to make sure they’re safe and they can continue to serve a good product for the public,” Watkins said.

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)