Elderly couple’s mobile home a total loss after Friday fire in Friendship

FRIENDSHIP — An elderly couple’s mobile home is a total loss after a fire Friday morning in Friendship.

Firefighters were called to lot 32 of the Valley View trailer park at 6547 County Road 20 at roughly 11:05 a.m. and had the fully-involved fire under control after about 45 minutes, said 2nd Lt. Sam Stephens of the Friendship Fire Department.

There were no injuries.

Anthony Barbarito, 80, and Sandra Neri, 70, were at a doctor’s appointment at the time of the blaze. Neri’s daughter who lived with them, Casey James, was also not at home.

“They’re taking it really hard,” James said. “They’re crying they lost everything — 50 years worth of memories of their kids and grandkids.”

The family’s dog was rescued from the fire after a neighbor kicked in the door and got the dog out of the trailer.

Stephens categorized the mobile home as a “total loss.”

“We were able to save about a quarter of the trailer,” he said. “Everything in the front side of the trailer is water- and smoke-damaged, but everything in the back is gone due to the fire.”

Some siding on a neighboring trailer was also damaged, but Stephens said it was not extensive.

Stephens said the cause is still undetermined, but that the fire started in the rear of the trailer. A call to Allegany County Fire Services on Friday afternoon was not immediately returned.

The only difficulty firefighters had in battling the flames was several oxygen bottles that exploded inside the home as a result of the fire.

The Cuba, Belmont and Angelica fire departments also responded. New Hudson Fire Department was on standby at the Friendship fire hall.

Barbarito and Neri, who’ve been together for 35 years, and James are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and currently staying with family. James said a benefit may be organized to assist the family, as well as a GoFundMe page.

This story has been updated to include new information.

