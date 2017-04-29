Environmental group pushing Cuomo to clean contamination from Olean-N.J. pipeline

OLEAN — An Ithaca-based environmental group called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday to force a cleanup by oil giant ExxonMobil of contamination from an abandoned pipeline running from Olean to Bayonne, N.J.

Toxic Targeting of Ithaca, an environmental database firm, held a press conference in front of the State Office Building in Binghamton on Wednesday afternoon to call attention to the pipeline issue.

It comes at a time when pipelines have become a subject of concern, especially after the video of a natural gas pipeline leak in the woods of Franklinville went viral earlier this year, and the state recently denied a wetlands permit for the $455 million Northern Access pipeline though Cattaraugus County.

Toxic Targeting published a series of state Department of Environmental Conservation documents it said showed the state has not ordered remediation at numerous locations along the 315-mile pipeline where oil contamination is known to exist.

“New York state has yet to keep its pledge to require ‘any contamination in New York’ resulting from the Olean-Bayonne pipeline to be cleaned up,” said Walter Hang, a Toxic Targeting spokesman.

Given the widespread environmental and public health threats posed by the Olean-Bayonne pipeline, Gov. Cuomo must require all its contamination concerns to be cleaned up without further delay.”

A state Department of Environmental Conservation spokesman said, “DEC rapidly responds to and cleans up thousands of contaminated sites every year in every corner of the state to ensure that the environment and public health are protected at all times while aggressively pursuing and holding those accountable for the contamination.”

Erica Ringwald, DEC director of media relations, added, “Our dedicated field staff and first responders will continue their daily response to spills to keep New Yorkers safe and to suggest otherwise or discredit our staff’s commitment, is an irresponsible act by a few headline grabbers to shamefully feed New Yorkers with misinformation.”

The recent brownfield remediation of the former Olean refinery area off Buffalo Street included an order in which ExxonMobil agreed to bear responsibility for any off-site contamination in New York state. That includes the pipeline built in 1881 by Standard Oil Co. It was the first interstate pipeline, carrying crude refined in Olean to the New Jersey port.

The pipeline in question, actually two 8-inch steel pipes, are believed to be responsible for contamination in two Portville flood control wells almost five years ago. Much of the DEC’s effort was trying to find out who owned the pipeline, documents released by Toxic Targets show.

When inquiring of Shell Oil Co. whether it was the owner, the company responded by saying it was common to misidentify pipeline operators and rights of way. Shell was not the owner, the report to DEC said.

After inquiring to Buckeye Oil Co., whether it was the owner of the pipeline since it merged with National Transit Co., which also owned the pipeline. Buckeye Pipeline Co. told DEC it had sold its right of way and related asset to the Ohio Oil and Gathering Corp. in 1983. Buckeye Pipeline, was part of Standard Oil, DEC documents state. Ohio Oil Gathering Co. III sold the pipeline to TWINCO, a joint venture of two Bradford, Pa., companies.

In another instance Toxic Targeting published DEC documents showing a fisherman reported finding a 300-by-150-foot “black tar-like substance” on the bottom of the Allegheny River off South Seventh Street in Olean. The responsible party could begin dredging the petroleum-based material from the river bed later this year.

And in 2016, at the corner of Oregon and Homer streets in Olean, another petroleum-contaminated area was also found to be the blame of ExxonMobil. Soil vapor assessments in area homes have been inconclusive and will be expanded this year by ExxonMobil’s consultant.

A DEC oil spill supervisor in the Buffalo DEC office wrote in a July 22, 2015, memo that due to the petroleum discovered in the two Portville flood control wells, “We plan on expanding the investigation to include the entire pipeline.”

