Family escapes fire that consumed mobile home

RICHBURG — One was injured and a residence was deemed a total loss following a fire Friday morning on Reed Street.

The primary resident, Kathy Irish, along with her daughter, Shawna Helms, and brother-in-law, Gary Harrison, were asleep in the trailer located at 156 Reed St., Lot 5, when the fire broke out. All were able to exit the structure. Irish sustained minor burns and was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital, according to the Richburg Fire Department.

The call for emergency responders came in at 5:12 a.m., with the Bolivar, Clarksville and Allentown fire departments also reporting to the scene.

The blaze took approximately 30 minutes to knock down, but the structure was deemed a total loss. It had originated near an electric lift chair, but it could not be determined if the fire was electrical or accidental, according to the Richburg Fire Department.

Donielle Irish-Champlin, Kathy Irish’s daughter who was not involved in the fire, told the Times Herald the event punctuated a very difficult few months for the family after the passing of her father, Donald Irish, on Feb. 12.

“It was (three) months to the day we lost my father,” wrote Irish-Champlin in a Facebook correspondence. “So very hard when you lose everything, plus everything of your deceased (husband’s).”

Irish-Champlin has also started a fundraising campaign on YouCaring, which can be viewed at www.youcaring.com/kathyirish-822169. As of Saturday night, the page had raised $170 of their $5,000 goal from five individual donations.