Family intact but memories destroyed in Humphrey fire

HUMPHREY — After a blaze consumed the house and garage at 3719 Humphrey Road on Thursday — and rekindled Saturday evening — the residents are recovering, according to a relative.

Tanya Ginnery and Philip “Tucker” Goodwill were at home when the fire broke out, said Tanya’s mother Mary Ginnery on Saturday. She added that a wood stove in the garage is what she believes caused the fire because it had been on “through the night” before flames spread throughout the residence in the morning.

Officials from the Humphrey Volunteer Fire Department said at the scene Thursday the fire started in the garage, which was completely destroyed, and the rear and west sides of the house suffered major damage. Eight fire departments responded to the scene.

The residence rekindled Saturday, with Humphrey Volunteer Fire Department responding after a call was issued over the emergency service scanner around 5:30 p.m..

Calls to the fire hall Saturday night by the Olean Times Herald were not answered.

Tanya Ginnery and Goodwill, who are uninjured, are currently staying with Mary Ginnery in her trailer residence in Humphrey.

Mary Ginnery said she had lived in the residence with her husband, Thomas E. Ginnery, for more than 20 years. When he passed away in 2010, Mary Ginnery said she moved out and eventually her daughter moved in.

She said the Red Cross assisted the couple and the family has received donations and support from the community, but there is still much to be recovered.

“All the kids stuff, pictures and stuff, is gone,” she said.

Mary Ginnery added there was no insurance on the house and she “couldn’t even begin to estimate” the damage.

Those interested in offering further assistance to the family can email hginnery@yahoo.com or call 229-9166.

