Fire on Stady Road in Ashford claims two barns

ASHFORD — Fire officials are blaming a lightning strike for the blaze early Friday morning that destroyed two barns on Stady Road about two miles west of West Valley.

Eight companies responded to the overnight blaze at Roundoak Farm, located at 9365 Stady Road. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly six hours as hay in the hayloft made extinguishing the fire difficult, according to West Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Murray.

The West Valley Volunteer Hose Company was dispatched at 12:40 a.m. Friday, Murray said.

“When we got on location, we had a fully involved barn fire,” he said, noting there two barns on the property close to each other. “The barn to the south was fully involved and it quickly spread to the barn to the north.”

Crews cleared the scene at approximately 6:15 a.m., Murray said. The fire continued to smolder Friday afternoon.

“The hay was just stubborn,” said Murray.

The fire chief said officials are “leaning toward lightning” as the cause of the fire, citing a lightning storm that came through the area earlier in the night. No injuries were reported; it was not immediately known if any animals were in the barn at the time of the fire.

Volunteer fire companies that responded to the scene were from West Valley, Machias, Yorkshire, Delevan, East Otto, Chaffee-Sardinia, Ellicottville and Farmersville.

Approximately 50 firefighters from the eight companies responded to the call, which came a day before the majority of those companies will host open houses as part of the statewide RecruitNY event on Saturday.

“In years past, it was not uncommon to have a department show up with 15 to 17 people from every department you called,” said Murray, who noted he was grateful for the support from the companies that responded overnight. “The numbers have dwindled and we are hoping to beef those numbers up and get some younger recruits.”