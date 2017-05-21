Fire partially closes West State Street, damages businesses and apartments

OLEAN — Smoke billowed across a crowded West State Street on Saturday afternoon as firefighters broke down doors and shattered windows, attempting to squelch the flames and embers inside 616 W. State St.

No serious injuries were reported from the damaged building, which houses Anderson Shortell Inc., a plumbing and heating business, as well as two second-floor apartments. The Olean Fire Department arrived on scene around 12:25 p.m., and by 12:39 p.m. had beat back the worst of the blaze, though firefighters took care of small flames and ventilated smoke on the roof for more than an hour.

Olean Fire Chief Robert Bell said fires in business districts are always difficult due to the close proximity to other structures. The Anderson Shortell building is boarded on its left by Phillips Command Dogs, 618 W. State St., and Homeplate News diner, 620 W. State St., which Bell believes both sustained only smoke damage.

“If it gets away on us and it takes off, those two buildings become a huge concern, but they had a good knockdown,” Bell said.

Although the fire was initially knocked down, some flames traveled up through the building’s stud channels and into the attic and roof. Firefighters cut ventilation holes in the roof to contain the flames and air out the smoke.

“It’s a tight building so it just held a lot of the smoke inside, so a lot of it was just getting the smoke cleared out,” said Olean Fire Lt. Tim Richardson.

Richardson said there was significant heat damage in the rear of the building, as well as smoke damage in the front. Smoke and water damage was present sporadically throughout the building.

Members of Olean’s Fire Investigation Team were just beginning their inspection Saturday afternoon. Bell said it appears the fire started in the rear, northwest corner of the building on the first floor.

Dale Anderson, 63, a third-generation owner of Anderson Shortell, stood in the building’s parking lot, looking at the charred back wall of his business. Anderson, who also owns the building and rents out the second-floor apartments, was staying positive. He added he has fire insurance.

“Looks like it’s definitely going to need some paint,” he joked. “I’m not worried about it.”

Anderson, who was not present at the time of the fire and received “about 50” phone calls after the flames broke out, said his first thoughts were about his two tenants, who both live alone in two separate apartments.

One of those tenants is Deborah Brewer, 65, who was not home at the time of the fire. She returned from grocery shopping to find her home of nearly eight years cloudy with smoke. Sitting in the parking lot as firefighters continued to work the scene, Brewer was unsure of where she would stay and said that she still had to speak with Anderson.

Olean Police Sgt. Ron Richardson said two men were affected by smoke inhalation, though neither were transported to outside medical facilities.

While one asked not to be identified, the other caught in the smoke was Matt Milks, 30, of Allegany, a cook at Homeplate. He received oxygen at the scene but refused further medical treatment.

Milks said he was made aware of the blaze when a server on break came rushing into the restaurant, yelling about seeing smoke and there being a fire two doors down. Milks said he then rushed out, ran into the burning structure and “banged on doors” to check on the upstairs tenants.

While upstairs, he began yelling to make sure no one was unable to leave the building. He saw a closed door, “kicked it and smoke started backdrafting real hard.” He then ran out of the building, during which he tumbled down the stairs and cracked his phone.

The owner of the building nearest to Anderson Shortell, Steve Phillips of Phillips Command Dogs, was in his business as the fire began. He said Milks hammered on his door to warn him of the danger as Milks headed toward it.

Shortly after he began to leave, Phillips said the power went out in his business.

“I saw the metal of the garage had started melting from the fire it was so hot,” Phillips said, standing at the scene as a fire crane lifted responders to the roof of the smoking Anderson Shortell building.

Phillips said at the time he had two dogs with him and had begun to work with one of the animals for the first time that day. He said he received assistance from patrons of Homeplate to get the dogs to safety.

“It’s nice when you know everyone and they’re willing to help,” he said, comparing it to the multiple fire departments who responded to the scene. Joining the Olean Fire Department were Weston Mills, Portville and Allegany.

Power, gas and all other utilities were cut off to 616 W. State St. as a precaution. Bell did not believe electricity flow to nearby residences was effected.

Anderson said he likely lost tools, computers and some physical records, but that the heating and plumbing business will not take any time off. With the building phone likely destroyed, Anderson and his employees were already figuring out how to get calls to the business forwarded to their cell phones.

“It will be business as usual,” he said.

Emergency vehicles parked in the roadway caused vehicle traffic to be diverted for hours along West State Street between 4th and 7th Streets. Spectators appeared, many of whom had already been out to enjoy the annual Olean Community-Wide Garage Sale, which began Saturday morning.

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter @tomdinki. Contact City Editor Danielle Gamble at dgamble@oleantimesherald.com.)