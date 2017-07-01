Firefighters get ready for explosive fireworks show, but still look for donations

OLEAN — As Olean firefighters prepare to put on yet another fireworks show Tuesday at Bradner Stadium, they’re again asking for more donations to keep the annual Independence Day tradition going.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show, put on by the Olean Professional Firefighters Association, runs solely on donations that planning committee members report have decreased in recent years. While this year’s event is a go with fireworks from Young Explosives Corp. in Rochester, food and live music, next year and future year’s shows are in jeopardy of being scaled back or cancelled altogether if donations don’t pick up.

Dan Gonska, an Olean Fire Department firefighter and co-chair of the planning committee, was unsure how much was raised for this year’s show, but noted “donations are becoming few and far between.” His collection last week of donations from the firecracker-shaped canisters, which the department placed at local businesses in May, yielded just over $300.

“It’s the general public that puts on the show,” Gonska said. “If we don’t have the donations, we can’t put on the show that everybody has come to love and enjoy.”

That was the case for the 2013 show, as the committee was only able to raise about $10,000 the previous year, leading to fewer fireworks and a shorter show. Contributions collected each year fund the next year’s display.

Gonska said the shows typically cost between $17,000 and $20,000.

“It’s not just the fireworks that are expensive, it’s also the insurance policies we have to have as well that are what get us,” he said. “As times change and (National Fire Protection Association) codes change for what we can shoot and the barrier distances and everything, then we also have to adhere to those standards that also cost money.”

Firefighters will have collection bins at the stadium entrance Tuesday and collectors will also go around the stadium and War Veterans Park. Donations are not required for admission, but are encouraged.

Donations can also be made online through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation’s website, or can be dropped off at the Olean Fire Department station on North Union Street.

“We’re not asking for thousands of dollars from everybody, just a couple bucks. I mean, we have little kids that come up and throw handfuls of change in. Even that’s fine,” Gonska said. “But without the donations the show is going to get smaller and smaller until it’s pretty much non-existent.”

Firefighters also warn residents against throwing their own fireworks displays — and not just because they don’t want competition.

“We always say, ‘Don’t put on your own firework shows,’” Gonska said. “It’s great that you want to go out and have fun and celebrate Independence Day and everything, but it is also very dangerous.”

In 2015, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties approved the sale and use of the wooden sparklers and cylindrical and cone fountains, but Gonska noted many popular aerial fireworks are still banned in New York state.

“The Chinese lanterns, those have become quite popular over the years, however, New York state outlaws those,” he said. “They are considered a firework because they’re free floating in the air, and then when they come down they have actually started brush fires.”

Gonska thanked the City of Olean employees who make the show possible and all the volunteers, which include some of his own family members.

“There’s a lot of people that put in a lot of time, a lot of effort into making this show what it is,” he said.

The gates to the stadium open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and fireworks will begin as soon as the sky is dark enough. Gonska said the fireworks will go off even if with some rain, noting the event will only be cancelled if there are thunderstorms. The National Weather Service’s forecast for the Fourth of July calls for partly cloudy skies with a low of 57 degrees.

