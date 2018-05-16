First woman trumpeter on playing royal wedding: ‘Any young female can do what I do’

In another historic first for a royal wedding, a female trumpeter will play the fanfare at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

Lance Corporal Kate Sandford is part of the elite team of military trumpeters from the “Band of the Household Cavalry” who will play during the ceremony.

Sandford told “GMA” what it feels like to make history as the first female trumpeter to perform at a royal wedding.