Fitness Center at Portville Central targets health for the whole community

PORTVILLE — More than 1,000 people have passed through Portville Central School’s new fitness center since it opened in January.

The pace has slowed a bit now that the outdoors beckon, but it is not unusual to see 65 or 70 students working out right after classes are over for the day, according to District Superintendent Thomas Simon as he welcomed visitors to Thursday night’s Fitness Center Open House. On slow days and in the spring and fall there could be 30 or 40 kids after school or athletic practice, and a “before school” early morning group numbering more than 20.

But school officials concerned with community health are hoping to draw adults with the school’s amenities. Since the fitness facility opened in January, adults have thronged to the new facility that was part of the 2014 capital improvement project approved in a 2-1 vote that year. Snags in the State Education Department’s review process delayed completion, but the community’s fondness for fitness only grew.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., adults have the exclusive use of the facility. A mix of adults and students in grades 7-12 can work out from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, a slot that provides a “family time” opportunity, officials said.

Any time of day or year, Portville Central’s Fitness Center — like the ropes course, the outdoor classroom and the handicap accessible kayak launch — is something that district residents, students and employees want. And it’s something of which the school’s administrators are proud.

Thursday’s event, purposely scheduled on a “slow” day in April, attracted a steady trickle of visitors and regulars from the community.

Annette Hill, a mother of two PCS students, said she works out during her son’s track meet.

Brian Gariepy, a village resident, said he comes to the center for his health, working out three evenings a week on the stationary bikes and cardio machines, and then running on the outdoor track.

“I need the track,” Gariepy said. At 42, he added, he doesn’t feel safe anymore running or riding his bike on the public roads while training for a triathlon.

Gina Zeigler, a PCS teacher and mother of three, said having the fitness center in the school is especially helpful for teachers.

“Teachers can work off the stress,” she said.

Many of the fitness enthusiasts using the center during the open house commented on the convenience of a local facility and agreed it is nicer than just about anything else in the area.

Carla Campbell, a community resident hired in January to run adult fitness classes and assist at the center Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, received CPR and nautilus training.

She said she thinks the community is getting healthier.

Matt Gnan, the school’s athletic trainer for the past four years, was on hand to talk about his role in the curriculum and to show off the well-stocked therapeutic area he designed for the athletic facility.

“My goal was to bring college-level sports medicine to the high school,” Gnan said, noting this seems to lower the number of severe injuries in young athletes.

He and Simon say cleanliness and sanitation are key elements of the new athletic environment, and it includes providing in-house towels and laundry.