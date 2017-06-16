Floating down the Allegheny just made easier by new rental business

OLEAN – Jess Anderson came up with the idea for a boat rental business in Olean one day while driving his sports utility vehicle in the area with a kayak hanging out the back.

During his ride in the area, Anderson saw Nicholas Bohdanowycz and both hit on the idea of starting a kayak and canoe rental business so people can rent boats and have someone else haul them to and from launch sites.

The business, Allegheny Adventures, which leases space at 210 E. Green St., will open this weekend beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The business also expects to operate on Thursdays and Fridays, at times to be announced, depending on demand.

“This has been something in the area that everyone has been talking about,” Anderson remarked. “Everyone thinks it’s a good idea, but no one has taken the initiative” to start a business. Additional partners in the business are Craig Clark and Jarrod Childs.

Anderson also works at the Anderson Shortell company and Bohdanowycz, Clark and Childs are with Four Mile Brewing Co. on East Green Street.

The new business has approximately 15 kayaks and canoes that can be rented and hauled from the East Green Street site to the Portville boat launch. From there, boaters will float down the Allegheny on an approximate two-hour trip to the South Union Street boat site in Olean, where they can pull in with their crafts. Life preservers will be provided with every rented boat.

“People can come here (to East Green Street), and we’ll have a truck and trailer that can take the kayaks and canoes to Portville,” he explained. “We’ll give them the (boats) and they can float back” to Olean. Anderson said the business will offer the option of transporting kayaks and canoes owned by participants to the Portville launch site.

He said boaters will also have the option to float past Olean to the Allegany boat launch where the company can meet them and haul their craft back to Olean. Participants will need to arrange their own personal transportation to Portville as well as from the finish site.

For his part, Bohdanowycz said there is “definitely a void to be filled” with the business.

“Everybody is talking about how the Allegheny River is one of the most under-utilized waterways in the area, if not the region,” Bohdanowycz said. “Plus it’s something we want to do ourselves (boating on the Allegheny), so why not do it for everyone else.”

He said Allegheny Adventures is expected to have a financial impact on other businesses in the area as boaters will likely purchase food and drinks from nearby stores such as Ried’s Food Barn.

Bohdanowycz further noted, “We’re just starting small this year to see how it works.”

Anderson added, “We’re just trying to get our feet wet.”

The partners said the basic fee for renting boats, having them hauled to Portville and floating down the Allegheny is $15 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour. Group discounts are available.

For more information on adjusted fees, or to make a reservation, visit Allegheny Adventures@alleghenyadventures on Facebook.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com, follow her on Twitter,OTHkate)