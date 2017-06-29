Former Olean dispatcher charged with falsifying prisoner log the day man hanged himself

OLEAN — A former Olean Police Department dispatcher is facing charges after she allegedly lied about how often she checked the department’s cell block the day an arrestee hanged himself.

Lorraine G. Sloane, 55, of Olean, was charged Wednesday with second-degree falsifying business records, a class A misdemeanor, for intentionally making a false entry into the department’s prisoner log, New York State Police announced Thursday.

The charges come after Olean police discovered inconsistencies with the log during its internal investigation of a June 11 suicide attempt in its cell block. Olean police notified state police, whose Bureau of Criminal Investigation brought charges against Sloane.

“We investigated and came to believe that Sloane, in the course of her duties, is supposed to check the prison cells every 30 minutes and we see that she did use the business records to sign off that she did, but in actuality she did not perform that task,” Trooper James O’Callaghan, public information officer for New York State Police Troop A, said.

Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley confirmed Sloane was the on-duty dispatcher when a 31-year-old Allegany man, being held on drunk driving charges, was discovered hanging from his cell bars the afternoon of June 11, and that Sloane’s alleged falsifying occurred at that time.

He said Sloane is no longer employed with the department as of Wednesday.

According to a police incident report, the man, who the Olean Times Herald has not named because of his suicide death, was found at 12:47 p.m. June 11. The man was taken via Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was in critical condition the night of June 12. He died June 17 at ECMC.

Olean police, as well as the New York State Commission of Correction, have been looking into the death. During Olean police’s investigation, Rowley said he discovered inconsistencies with the log and notified state police to “separate the personnel issue from the legal issue.”

O’Callaghan said it’s normal for police departments to notify them of internal issues in order to avoid conflict of interest.

New York state regulations require arrestees in city jails be checked at least every 30 minutes. At the Olean police station, which is located inside the Olean Municipal Building, dispatchers are often tasked with checking the cell block, Rowley said. The Times Herald earlier this week submitted a Freedom of Information Law request to the city of Olean for its jail procedures.

O’Callaghan declined to say what times Sloane claims to have checked the cell block, while Rowley deferred any specifics of the charges to state police.

“We aren’t going to give out specific timeframes or dates,” O’Callaghan said. “Our investigation was around that time frame (of the suicide attempt) and there was obvious evidence she did not check.”

O’Callaghan did say that Olean dispatchers log when they check the cell block in real time, not at the end of their shift. However, he declined to say whether that log is done electronically or with physical paperwork.

There are no video cameras in the Olean cell block, which has a total of 11 cells — seven for men and four for women. According to state regulations, the use of cameras to monitor the detainment area is not a substitute for actual physical visits to the cells by jail personnel. Each Olean arrestee gets his or her own cell.

State regulations also require that all arrestees brought to jail undergo a standardized screening questionnaire that serves as a mental health evaluation. Rowley said if an arrestee indicates a plan to harm himself or herself, Olean police typically take the arrestee to Olean General Hospital for an evaluation.

The state Commission of Correction ordered Olean police to change jail policies in 2004 after two suicides occurred within one year. According to the report, the city was required to train dispatchers to cut down arrestees who have hanged themselves and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, after city policy previously required dispatchers to call officers back to the station during emergencies in the cells. It also ordered Olean police to develop a comprehensive policy on prisoner supervision and develop a policy for responding to suicide and suicide attempts.

The two deaths, which occurred in 2002 and 2003, respectively, also involved men hanging themselves after drunken driving arrests.

Prior to the June 11 suicide, the Olean jail had not had another suicide since at least 2010, according to commission spokesman Justin Mason. The commission’s investigation into the Olean jail’s most recent suicide could take at least six months, he added.

In 2015, the commission investigated all 157 inmate deaths in jails and prisons throughout the state, including 22 suicides. Only three deaths occurred in police lockups that year, none of which were suicides.

Sloane had worked with the department for approximately 15 years, Rowley said. She was processed at Olean-based state police barracks and issued an appearance ticket returnable to Olean City Court for sometime next month.

Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Rieman declined to comment on the case due to it still being in the early stages. Because her office works with dispatchers on a regular basis and to avoid the appearance of impropriety, she said she will ask the judge to appoint a special prosecutor for the Sloane case.

