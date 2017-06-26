Former Olean High School teacher Robert Washington given six months in jail for molesting student

LITTLE VALLEY — A former Olean High School special education teacher who sexually abused a student will spend the next six months behind bars.

Robert J. Washington, 38, of Olean, apologized for his actions before Judge Ronald Ploetz Monday morning in Cattaraugus County Court and was immediately turned over to the county jail. Washington, who has been free the last 12 months living in his Fountain Street home, was also sentenced to 10 years probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

He could have faced one year and three months to three years in New York state prison, but Ploetz capped sentencing at one year in jail after Washington agreed to give up his teaching license, according to First Assistant District Attorney Amber Kerling, who prosecuted the case but is on vacation this week.

“What you did … was horrific,” Ploetz told Washington before handing down the sentence. “We put a lot of trust in our educators and you violated that trust in the worst possible way.”

Donning a dress shirt and tie and speaking calmly, Washington said if he could properly apologize to the victim’s family, he would.

“I just can’t express enough that the actions were totally inappropriate and should not have happened,” he said before the court. “I was given trust and I didn’t follow through with my responsibility.”

Washington pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sex act, a class E felony, on April 3 — 10 months after being charged with having sexual contact with a then 13-year-old male student during non-school sanctioned tutoring sessions. Washington admitted to the crimes, which reportedly occurred between May 21 and June 16, 2016, at both his home and the victim’s home, in a statement to the Olean Police Department when he was first charged.

The Olean City School District Board of Education fired Washington less than two weeks later, citing his performance in the classroom. Dr. Colleen Taggerty, OCSD superintendent, has said the district had no knowledge of the abuse and that Washington, a 1997 OHS graduate, had no “red flags” when hired.

District Attorney Lori Rieman said she agreed with the victim’s family that no sentence could ever be enough. Before the court Monday, she brought up the damaging effects the abuse has had on the victim by citing his victim impact statement, which was not read aloud in court.

“I know a predator when I see one and Mr. Washington is a predator,” she said to Ploetz.

Frank Housh, Washington’s Buffalo-based attorney, argued that jail time was unnecessary since his client will serve probation, gave up his teaching license and signed an order of protection so he cannot have contact with the victim for at least 10 years. However, he told the Olean Times Herald after sentencing that they have no plans to appeal.

“There’s little or no risk of him repeating it. … We don’t necessarily feel incarceration is appropriate, but we do understand the court’s decision and obviously we’re going to abide by it,” he said.

Washington pleaded with Ploetz to not sentence him to jail time, saying he lives with and takes care of his ill mother. He also said he has his own medical issues and a doctor has recommended further back surgery. He asked at most to be sentenced to home monitoring so he can continue to take care of his mother and see his own pain management specialists.

He added he will probably be “targeted” in jail and would not be able to defend himself.

Ploetz said jail time and the long probation sentence were necessary, and told Washington he wants to “make sure there’s someone looking over your shoulder to make sure this is a one-time event.”

“What you did was so heinous that my job at this point is not only to hand out an appropriate sentence, but also to do whatever I can to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Housh asked that his client be given 30 days to turn himself in and begin the sentence, but Ploetz declined that request.

Rieman said Washington showed a total lack of empathy toward the victim during his address to the court, adding he only admitted responsibility for “a very small portion” of the abuse he committed against the victim.

“I was disturbed by how he just talked about himself during his opportunity to address the court. He did not appear to be remorseful at all,” she said.

However, Housh believes Washington has taken responsibility. He added his client has been a victim of “vigilante justice” since he was charged last year, claiming Washington’s neighbors have harassed him by posting signs and honking horns at his home.

“The system worked,” Housh said. “This is a very tough case and my client has admitted his guilt and it’s our hope that the victim in this case can find a way to move on.”

Washington will have a hearing before his December release to determine what level of sex offender he will register as.

While Rieman doesn’t believe the six-month sentence is enough, she said she understands the judge has to operate within the law and that cases involving children are particularly difficult.

“A lot of the victims can’t testify and if they do testify it’s just a horrible experience,” she said. “So a lot of times, you got to settle to get something.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)