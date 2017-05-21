Former Route 219 bridge open to traffic

SPRINGVILLE — Less than a year after a spectacular implosion of the former Route 219 bridge over the Cattaraugus Creek, officials on Sunday opened the new, $17 million span that provides a direct route between Springville and Ashford.

Teamwork between local communities and elected officials was the theme of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the project, which was completed under budget and ahead of schedule, according to officials.

“This road, this bridge, this connection symbolizes success and what we’ve accomplished here today,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon less than a year after Governor Andrew Cuomo lowered the detonator to implode the old structure.

Originally scheduled to open next month, the span reopened to traffic on Sunday. The bridge provides easier access to South Cascade Drive in Springville bypassed by the 2010 opening of the new Route 219 expressway extension that carries the highway across the gorge by two twin bridges to the east.

Construction of the new bridge began last June after months of conversation about securing funding and responsibility for the bridge’s upkeep. The unique position of the bridge — directly between Cattaraugus and Erie counties — complicated the planning process and debate ensued about whether the bridge’s responsibility would be that of the state or the two counties.

“This was a long road — and I’m not intending to use a pun here,” said Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda.

“We were able to secure $300,000 that has gone into an escrow account and that will cover the maintenance of the bridge for the next 22 years,” said State Senator Catharine M. Young, R-Olean. She later added, “This is a great solution for our local governments.”

For some time, there was conversation over whether a new bridge was necessary, prompting community meetings in Springville comprised mostly of business owners and residents impacted by the bridge’s closure.

“This bridge is their lifeline and, after some thoughtful discussions, the people have their bridge,” said Nils Wikman, deputy mayor for Springville. “This $17 million investment in infrastructure will serve our communities for decades to come, proving that governments can do the right thing if we work together to do the people’s business.”

Young stressed the importance of the bridge not only for businesses but also for better access to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville and providing a thoroughfare over the gorge for members of the Amish community.

“There is truly a spirit of cooperation here, a spirit of partnership between the state and local governments and the business community,” said Young. “It just shows that by working together we get the job done.”

Governor Cuomo pushed the plunger on June 2, 2016 to set off 35 pounds of explosives that imploded the former bridge and the 59-year-old structure fell into the Cattaraugus Creek below.

Since that time, a detour has been utilizing the northbound span of one of the new Route 219 bridges, allowing access between Miller Road in Ashford and South Cascade Drive in Springville during the construction.

Hochul said the project was a testament to the governor’s commitment to the region and investment in infrastructure and jobs, with more than 230 being created both directly and indirectly by the project, she said.

“It also showcases the spectacular beauty of this gorge that I believe is unparalleled,” said Hochul. Joined by a variety of other local officials, she took the opportunity after the ceremony to take photos on the bridge with the gorge as a backdrop.

The new bridge, designed by Erdman Anthony, Rochester, was built by Akron-based Cold Spring Construction Co. It is 600 feet long, rises 200 feet above the creek is expected to have a 75-year life span, according to officials.

“A very special thank you to our friends, neighbors and businesses who endured many sleepless nights wondering whether or not this day would come,” said Wikman, the deputy mayor, during the ceremony. “Your participation in this process is a needed reminder of why we, in government are here, to serve you.”