Former Solvay, Cytec Industries building under new management

OLEAN — From Conap Co. to American Cyanamid, from Cytec Industries to Solvay, Olean’s first chemical research and development team is now under the umbrella of a German specialty chemical company.

Elantas PDG, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of the German company Elantas Electrical Insulation, has officially acquired the Conap Formulated Resins business from Solvay. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Olean site Thursday morning.

Attending the event was Dr. Guido Forstbach, division president of Elantas Electrical Insulation; Dr. Sue Graham, president of Elantas’ North American operations, representatives from Olean Business Development, Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, the offices of State Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and State Sen. Catharine Young, as well as the local employees of the Olean site.

Under the agreement, Solvay’s global business unit Technology Solutions divested from a business line which generated sales of $20 million in 2015, which included the manufacturing and the research and development facility based in Olean, as well as the 53 technical, commercial and administrative staff.

Elantas is a division of German specialty chemical company Altana, which employs about 6,000 people worldwide and generated sales of more than $2 billion in 2016. The business will be integrated into Elantas PDG, based in St. Louis, Mo.

“There’s opportunities for capital investment here for sure and we’re actually starting the budget process right now, so we’ll see what the plans are for here,” Graham said. “We will eventually have a 10 year plan for what we’d like to see happen at this site and if we grow the business the way we think we can, it’ll be a great opportunity for us.”

Russell M. Houghton of Olean started Conap Co. in 1958 in an old grocery store at 619 S. Union St. It has operated since the 1970s at its present location at 1405 Buffalo St. in Olean, under various names. Currently, Conap products are used in electronics, electrical and specialty adhesive applications around the globe.

“This plant isn’t full, our plant in St. Louis isn’t full — we’re planning on making them full,” she said in a speech during the ribbon cutting.

Graham is projecting growth in the electronics market and pointed to the rise of personal electronics and electric cars, specifically the 2017 Tesla Model S which she said carries 13 pounds worth of Elantas products.

“Right now with 54 people, the plant runs four days, 10 hours a day. If this plant ran 24/7, you’d need another 50 people to cover the sites. So if we fill this plant, you could double the size of the folks here,” she said, adding hires would include positions such as production line laborers and chemists.

“We’re driven by the economy,” she said. “Our products go into automotive, they go into computers, they go into all of your appliances. So as people start getting more comfortable with the economy being good, they’ll replace their appliances, they’ll buy a new car — those things all help us.”

Graham noted of particular interest to her were the research and development employees, of which there are about eight in Olean, and alternative products previously not available at Elantas.

“Between the innovation going on here and in St. Louis, we’ll be unstoppable… Every R&D person adds a unique twist to what they bring to our party,” she said.

The new Olean plant manager is Rick Youngs, a native of Allegany who was promoted from within the company by Elantas. Youngs worked with Dresser Rand and Olean Advanced Products before spending his last five years at Solvay.

“I think the quality of our product is excellent, and with the sales and marketing support with our new company as well as investment in the facility, we’ll grow the business from where we’re currently at,” he said.

Youngs said he believes the new parent company is “more focused on growing this business and “a better fit with what we do.” He added the facility had previously been used as a “training ground” for talented managers who would spend a few years in Olean before advancing to bigger facilities.

“I want to be here,” he said. “I want to stay here and grow with this business here.”

The sentiment was echoed by Graham, who said the company members were already signed up to attend the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Corporate Challenge set for June 22.

“I want people to know that we’re part of this community,” she said.

(Contact City Editor Danielle Gamble at dgamble@oleantimesherald.com)