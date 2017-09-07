Former US Presidents launch ‘One America Appeal’ to assist hurricane victims

The five former living US presidents have banded together to launch “One America Appeal,” an initiative that will raise funds for organizations assisting victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, George H.W. Bush’s office announced Thursday.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush. Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter “were inspired to come together to lend their support to the people and communities affected and to the first responders, organizations, volunteers and neighbors who have been providing assistance to victims of Hurricane Harvey,” according to a press release from George H.W. Bush’s office.

Following the announcement, President Donald Trump tweeted his support, writing “We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal.”

We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

The initiative was initially intended to raise funds solely for Hurricane Harvey, but with Hurricane Irma taking aim at Florida, its now expanded to include both storms.

One America Appeal will officially launch Thursday night with a PSA, “Our Friends in Texas,” airing during the NFL‘s season opening game. Another PSA will launch this weekend.

“People are hurting down here,” George W. Bush says in Thursday’s PSA, “but as one Texan put it, ‘we’ve got more love in Texas than water.'” His father, George H.W. Bush, says “we love you, Texas.”

As former presidents, as citizens, we wanted to help our fellow Americans begin to recover. https://t.co/qxz68TK8Sk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) September 7, 2017

Bill Clinton says in the PSA, “Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction, while also bringing out the best in humanity.”

Barack Obama chimes in, “As former presidents, we wanted to help our fellow Americans begin to recover.”

According to the press release, “A special restricted account has been established through the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation to collect and quickly distribute donations to ensure 100 cents out of every dollar goes to assist hurricane victims.”

Donations may be made at One America Appeal’s website.