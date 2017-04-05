Four factors that brought back Cuba’s historic district — and continue to push it forward

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story first appeared in the Times Herald’s Outlook Edition on March 31.)

CUBA — Michael Doyle, president of Cuba Friends of Architecture, uses a unique metric to gauge the success of the rehabilitation of the village’s historic district.

“It used to be when you’d go through the town here, you never had a problem parking because there weren’t many cars on the street,” he said. “But now there are. And it’s a really good thing to see and experience that kind of change.”

After a little over a decade of new projects and structure overhauls, many of which were funded by a combination of state and federal grants as well as community donations, the Main Street strip near Interstate 86 hums with life daily. Nearly every edifice showcases active occupancy, and all others marked with real estate signs have seen some type of interest from prospective tenants, Cuba Chamber of Commerce officials said.

And from a national perspective, that’s unique.

Between an unsteady economy still in recession recovery and shifts in the labor market due to technology and globalization, small towns across America have been squeezed nearly dry of residents. U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics say areas like Allegany County lost on average 33,000 people per year between 2010 and 2014.

So what has helped Cuba survive a national shakeup? And how, while places so similar to it continue to fade, has the village managed to reclaim key aspects of its economic identity?

Investing in history

The recent boom of local Main Street businesses began in 2014 with the opening of the Palmer Opera House as a business incubator, and those effects continues to snowball. But before then, the energy can be traced to the hatching of the idea by the Cuba Friends of Architecture as they formed in 2005.

“I think Mike Doyle saw potential in saving a landmark,” said Kevin White, newly appointed president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce.

While the efforts to kickstart that momentum can be traced to obvious points in the opera house’s life, like the securing of more than $1 million in state and federal grants, there are also more subtle pieces involved. Doyle points to previous village leaders, like former mayor Tom Taylor.He said the money would not have been possible if village leadership had not filed for historic status after priorities were made in a 1993 community plan.

Doyle also points to the Chamber’s strong presence in the area. Working on a project as daunting as rehabilitating a structure as vast as the opera house “made sense here” because of the support of a Chamber more than 100 years old.

“That is one of the challenges for these small villages — how to they organize? What are they centered around? Some might be centered around other groups, but here it was the Chamber.”

Doyle added it had to be done slowly because of the small size of the town and available funds, along with the large scope of the project. That slow pace couldn’t have been possible without support from the community, including a deep bench of volunteers and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of donated materials.

“I think that was a godsend in the end,” he added, “because doing this project slowly was what really made it work.”

And business owners like Patti Schmidt of New Hudson, part owner of By the Light of the Moon home decor and gift shop, give credit and are thankful to the opera house for being the ground zero for the current development.

“This has just been a dream come true for us, and it’s working — so far, so good,” she said with a laugh.

Valuing local business

Main Street storefronts were also full about 50 years ago, said Vincent van Zwanenberg, owner of Vintage Vibe antique shop whose family historically owned Cuba Cheese Inc.

But with the completion of the Southern Tier Expressway sections between Hinsdale and Belvidere at the opening of 1975, village leaders said businesses began planting themselves northwest from Main Street up Genesee Street.

Doyle said this was a reflection of the national movement — the expansion of highways allowed access to previously enclosed communities, pulling on purchasing patterns and pushing down on local shops that couldn’t compete with rising superstores.

As one article from the University of Vermont’s archival research on transportation patterns states: “Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the rise of the destination shopping mall (usually located at a highway interchange), the demise of Main Street, and the construction of the interstate highway system all occurred in the same 25 year period.”

But the community was able to survive the culture shift, and White credits the businesses that cropped up or moved nearer to the interstate. Those include Giant Food Mart, McDonalds and the businesses within the plaza off of Center Street which house Cuba Pharmacy.

“Let’s just say it like it is — when you’re driving by an exit and you see nothing, the chances of you getting off are slim,” White said. “So their efforts — and certainly with Jeff Bradley and what he did with all the expansion (of Cuba Cheese Shoppe) — that made us visible from the main throughway.”

Further than that, White added those additions have been “critical in helping downtown grow back up.”

While small to mid-sized local businesses are now showcase points for the village, industry was once the lynchpin in stability.

Acme Electric Corp. plant in Cuba served as a vital employer to the area beginning in 1937. A run of closing scares beginning in the early 1990s as the company began downsizing, Acme was purchased by Tracewell in 2003, after which the plant was shut down and the property sold to the Seneca Nation in 2008.

With the shuttering of a major employer and the interstate pulling on purchasing patterns, community shops could no longer compete with the rise of megastores in a disrupted economy.

Schmidt said the relocation of the post office from Main Street seem to signal “the beginning of the end on Main Street.”

“This had shops when I moved here (38 years ago), and then it turned into another set of shops, and the post office was up here on Main Street, and the post office left and, I don’t know — it just seemed like little by little, everything closed up practically,” she said.

Making downtown a ‘destination’

Once major industry left, Cuba decided to capitalize on its existing resources.

Cuba has a natural economic driver in Cuba Lake to accentuate their status as a place to go, but locals have made investments to make that true year-round. Main Street was dressed with town murals, adornments touting its historic status and full business fronts.

“When people think of Cuba now, I think they think of it as a destination,” Lee said.

Annie McCummiskey, owner of Perfect Blend Coffeehouse and Eatery, agrees.

She said when people come down it’s “not just to have lunch. With the new shops, they can be here and make a day of it.”

But further than that, projects besides the opera house that required significant monetary investment were launched by Cuba Friends of Architecture and the Chamber.

Lee and White said the Cuba Garlic Festival is the most recognizable of these. The annual event celebrated its 12th run this previous September and is held on the grounds of Empire City Farms on South Street. Last year it hosted 144 vendors from as far away as Albany.

Also, Doyle personally came up with and championed an idea to install the tallest flagpole in the eastern U.S., an idea was adopted by the Chamber and led to the 165-foot pole that now sits across the street from the opera house.

To sell the plan, Doyle flew helium balloons up on 165-foot length of string and invited Chamber members outside

“At first they didn’t look up far enough,” he said, adding the pole “really kind of represents the spirit of Cuba.”

The pole now serves as a starting and ending point for Cuba’s Liberty Pole Run.

Going forward, Chamber officials hope to bring yet another point of interest to Cuba with the installation of a living memorial for veterans, for which they are currently fundraising.

Additionally, the “small, cozy, hometown feeling” of Cuba is something Lee James, previous president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce, has made people attracted to the area.

“When you think of Cuba, we transitioned from a small rural Main Street-type, and now we have other business expansions that came in,” James said.

Attracting residents who care about community

With so many elements to consider when studying a community’s growth, there is an X-factor that residents love to talk about — each other.

“I think everybody all knows each other,” McCummiskey said, “and we want Cuba to be so successful that we try to spread the word. Nobody’s in competition with each other — every (business) is different.”

Schmidt echoed that sentiment.

“I think it’s very important that everybody work together — I think that’s what is really going to make it succeed.”

With elevated traffic levels, van Zwanenberg said “it makes me feel like I made a good decision” to relocate his shop to Main Street. His business has picked up so much at his shop that he’s expanding to add a specialty gift shop, open by early April, to be filled with “unusual” handmade items.

Business owners point to their influx of holiday customers as evidence of the hometown draw. Community organizers look at the number of people who they have spoken with who have chosen to come back to the area.

Dowd, who returned to the area himself just as he joined Cuba Friends in the mid-2000s, said he felt like he had a responsibility to use his education to develop the community.

“Over the life of my professional career, I developed a lot of skills, and I wasn’t just about to sit in a rocking chair with those skills. I was going to make sure that, if possible, I was going to have an impact.”

And he believes that the projects Cuba has chosen to invest in will strengthen community connection, as they are historic in nature with elements of interaction built in. He said that’s part of what drove him to specifically target the opera house.

“Those social events, those are really different from most places because people tend to stay after up here — they tend to talk, they visit, and those social interactions in a small village like this are very important. That’s how a lot of planning or ideas get hatched out.”

