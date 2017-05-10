Franklinville school budget proposal calls for 1.18 percent hike in tax revenue

FRANKLINVILLE — A Tuesday night presentation of the Franklinville Central School District’s $18,287,965 budget proposal filled less than 10 seats in the 700-seat High School Auditorium.

The 2017-18 plan, reviewed by Superintendent Michelle A. Spasiano, adds 0.61 percent to appropriations and will require an additional $50,000, or 1.18 percent, to tax revenues projected at $4.3 million.

Voters will cast ballots on the spending proposal and to fill a Board of Education vacancy from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the high school gymnasium foyer.

The district stands to receive a one percent hike in revenues, including 2.49 percent increase in general aid, totaling $10,050,000, and a 2.41 percent increase in building aid totaling $1,600,372. The proposal is also supported by a $297,590 contribution from the appropriated fund balance, almost half of the amount required for the 2016-17 budget.

Spasiano said the largest line item increase is for the expanded School Rise program of inservice training and instruction, from $280,000 to $477,000.

She said the University of Chicago program has provided “premier” professional development for elementary-level teachers in literacy. This had been paid through grant funding, but next year will be extended to teachers in the high school and to Wellsville and Cattaraugus-Little Valley, and will be administered through BOCES.

Aid for the program will be returned as revenue due to Franklinville’s 78 percent aid ratio, she added.

Another large increase of $186,650 — to be added to the cost of special education for a total of $2.4 million — is due in part to a growing number of students in special education.

The district will also see an $87,784 increase in debt service payments to $1,439,384, for the $19.5 million capital improvement project bonded in 2014 and the $2.3 million energy performance project now under way.

A key savings of $34,705 is projected in administrative employee benefits totaling $332,971. Spasiano said some of that is due to the state’s cut in the district’s share of payments to the Teacher Retirement System, in addition to a less expensive prescription drug plan.

There were no comments or questions from the audience, which included several key personnel, board member Richard Wright and incumbent board candidate Sue Ciesla, currently serving as vice president. Also attending the presentation was board candidate James I. McAuley, a Franklinville lawyer who was a past legal consultant to the board and is challenging Ciesla for the five-year term.

Nancy Frazier, a district resident, grandparent and a retired district business manager, said she saw no issues in the budget proposal.

“It’s a reasonable budget … there are lots of opportunities for the kids,” she said.