Fun is ready to begin Tuesday with Allegany’s Old Home Week festivities

ALLEGANY — The carnival rides are waiting to be set up in the Allegany Fireman’s Park in preparation for the 2017 annual Old Home Week which will be held Tuesday through Saturday.

The 81st-annual celebration will feature a full week of fun, activities, food, live music and Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment carnival rides, said Gordon Scott, spokesperson for Allegany Engine Company, which sponsors the event..

“I think there will be more vendors and a changeup with the demonstrations that go on each night of the week,” Scott said. As always, music, both live and provided by a DJ, will fill the air during the evenings of the fair.

Scott said the annual event serves as a great venue for area residents who come home during the summer to see family and friends.

“It’s a good get-together,” Scott added.

He said a variety of food will be sold at the Cook Tent and will include favorites such as salt potatoes, sausage sandwiches, hamburgers, hot-dogs and French fries, washed down with soft drinks or beer.

“The people are guaranteed to have fun and there is stuff for everyone,” Scott added.

While the event helps families and friends reconnect, it also raises funds for the fire department for general maintenance of the park grounds, as well as help charitable causes in the community.

Activities during the week are expected to include the following events.

TUESDAY:

• Carnival lot is open from 6 to 11 p.m.

• Technical Rescue Team demonstrations from 6 to 8 p.m. at the entrance of carnival lot.

• Live music from 8 to 11 p.m. at the pavilion area of the park.

WEDNESDAY:

• Carnival lot is open from 6 to 11 p.m.

• Live music from 8 to 11 p.m. at the pavilion area of the park.

THURSDAY:

• Carnival lot opens from 6 to 11 p.m.

• Firemen Water Fights at 6:30 p.m. on First Street In front of the fire hall. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the event is open to all firefighters. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the event.

• Music provided from 7 to 11 p.m. by Diggin Roots Band and Still Grinnin at the pavilion area of the park.

FRIDAY:

• Carnival lot is open from 6 p.m. to midnight.

• Firemen’s Annual Kiddies Parade at 6:30 p.m. Children line up at 5:30 p.m. at the Allegany Post Office on North Fifth Street. Parade begins at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets and ends at the intersection of First and Main streets. Free refreshments and prizes are awarded at the Allegany Fire Department building on North First Street.

• Music provided by Wasted Whiskey from 8 p.m. to midnight at the pavilion area of the park.

SATURDAY:

• Kids Matinee – Carnival lot is open from noon to 5 p.m.

• Unlimited rides, participants pay one price and ride from noon to 5 p.m.

• Carnival lot is open from 6 p.m. to midnight.

• Firemen’s Annual Grand Parade at 6:30 p.m. Units line up at 5:30 p.m. on East Main Street in the area of the Allegany Village Municipal Building. Parade begins at the intersection of Seventh and Main streets and ends at the intersection of First and Main streets. Prizes will be awarded at the pavilion area of the park.

• Music will be provided from 8 p.m. to midnight by DJ Dan Walsh in the pavilion area.

Pre-sale ride tickets, 12 rides for $25, are available from any Allegany volunteer firefighter or from the Allegany village clerk’s office, the Allegany Community Federal Credit Union or the Five Star Bank in Allegany.(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com, follow her on Twitter,OTHKate)