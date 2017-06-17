Funding for recreation center changes OK’d

OLEAN — A few changes are needed in the rehabilitation of the William O. Smith Recreation Center, to the tune of $155,000.

But there is some money for just these kinds of issues, officials said Tuesday as the Common Council approved the changes to the $3.26 million project.

Officials said the funds will come from the project’s contingency fund, which has roughly $325,000 set aside to cover unexpected expenses.

“This isn’t out of the city contingency budget,” said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3.

The largest portion of the changes would affect the pool, Mayor Bill Aiello said, which is closed for the summer.

“We would be eliminating the deep end, it will eliminate the diving board, which is a liability issue,” Aiello said. It would have another effect — in the past, a third of the L-shaped pool was blocked off for diving use, and only one person would be allowed to use it at a time. “It would give a larger area for everyone to use.”

The deep end of the pool also has problems with the water table, he said.

“The bottom could pop out of there,” Aiello said, which would lead to either another reconstruction or to the closure of the pool permanently.

Other work at the site includes drainage issues for the main building and $6,000 in valve work, Aiello said.

The renovations at the rec center pool are part of a renovation which began when the last ice of the season was melted in March. Work at the rec center includes:

Replacing the ice-making operation;

Replacing the floor;

Installing new cooling and subsurface heating systems;

Updating concession stands;

Upgrading locker room and restroom facilities to conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and

Repairing the city pool.

While about $2.1 million of the project is expected to be covered by a bond borrowed by the city, more than $1 million in grants has been acquired to offset the local share. Grants received since 2015 include $500,000 from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; $420,000 from Empire State Development; and $200,000 from the state through Sen. Catharine Young, R-Olean.

The recreation center generates roughly $200,000 annually for the city, according to the 2017-18 budget.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council:

Approved a change to sewer use rates approved in April.

“There was a mathematical error that wasn’t discovered until after (the council) voted on it and it was being implemented,” Aiello said, adding the rate was calculated using the 2015 sewer rate plus a 5 percent increase, when it should have been calculated from the 2016 rate.

The original rate set was 0.00866 cents per gallon in April, with the rate approved Tuesday being 0.00907 cents per gallon for residential and commercial customers. While a change of less than half a thousandth of a penny might seem small, when the city bills for millions of gallons of it adds up quickly.

For example, the city’s wastewater treatment plant processes an average of 3.5 million gallons a day, according to its website. On such a scale, the city could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, assuming all water treated was billed — which is not the case because the city also processes some storm runoff.

While realistically the figure would not be that high, “if we don’t correct the error, it would create a significant budget gap,” said Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6.

The change was set to go into effect with the August bill, officials said, so no shortfall was actually observed.

Extended the time for which sidewalk cafes can operate.

In a 5-1 vote, the aldermen set the closing time for sidewalk cafes — and for the playing of music outdoors — at 11 p.m., or one hour later than the current city code states.