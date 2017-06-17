Giglio talks State Park Avenue during recent visit

SALAMANCA — More than a decade after the city purchased 202 acres of land on State Park Avenue, a new approach to accessing the property via Interstate 86 has been the subject of conversation at both the city and state levels.

Following the halt of a $4.49 million project two years ago to rehabilitate State Park Avenue to the city’s land — and after talks with the Seneca Nation of Indians to extend the casino’s access road have stalled, according to city officials — a new approach seeks to build new exit ramps off Interstate 86.

The off ramps would allow traffic to access the city’s land without commuting through the residential neighborhood on State Park Avenue from Broad Street.

Last month, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, took plans the city developed for the property in 2009 to state DOT officials to begin discussions about a potential new exit between exits 20 and 21 in Salamanca.

Giglio met June 9 with a handful of city officials to report on conversations about potential expressway exits and also to update them on the status of casino revenue sharing payments, which stopped earlier this year.

“They need us to do more due diligence again,” said Giglio about the State Park Avenue plan. “Basically, we need to update the plan you did in 2009 and put in more current statistics. At that point, we can go back to them and see.”

“They didn’t try to discourage me at all,” he added later in the meeting. “They were very cooperative, they were very nice and they were prepared.”

Salamanca Mayor Michael Smith said he has been in conversations with two local developers, Ross John and Joseph Russa, whom he said have both expressed interest in developing the city’s land on State Park Avenue if the expressway exits are constructed.

Possibilities of development on the property include an outlet mall, a department store and a water park, which at one point nearly 10 years ago seemed the most likely option.

Giglio said getting the go-ahead from the Nation to extend their casino access road seems to be the easiest option, as it avoids needing to create a valid argument to the state DOT to allow a new exit on Interstate 86. But those talks have stalled, Smith said.

“At the time the proposed request was presented to the Nation several years ago, the road at Seneca Allegany was not configured for and would not support increased traffic flow,” said Phil Pantano, a spokesman for the Seneca Nation.

Giglio said the conversation with state DOT about potential ramps needs to stress the current limited access to the city’s property.

“You guys paid a lot of money for that property,” he said. “Now we have to figure out the access parts to it.”

Most recently, a plan to reconstruct State Park Avenue was approved by the Common Council in 2015 but approval was never reached from the Nation. Nation officials at the time expressed concerns over increased traffic flow on State Park Avenue and its intersection with Broad Street.

The third option — a new exit on Interstate 86 — is the most recent approach for city officials and its potential developers.

In addition to the mayor, the meeting with Giglio last week included Alderman Timothy Flanigan, R-Ward 2, City Comptroller Kathleen Sarver, City Clerk April Vecchiarella and Senior Account Clerk/Typist Tracy Chamberlain.

During the meeting, Smith reiterated the reasons behind getting a development of some kind on the city-owned lot — to make the city a destination beyond the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino and to provide tax income in a city located mostly on the Seneca Nation of Indians’ Allegany Territory.

The city land on State Park Avenue is located just south of the Interstate 86 overpass and also located off the reservation in the town of Salamanca. Smith, in a discussion earlier this month with The Salamanca Press, said he anticipates the land being annexed from the town to the city during this process.

With uncertainty surrounding how casino revenue sharing payments will be made to the city following the stoppage of payments earlier this year, Smith stressed the importance of getting development on the State Park Avenue land, citing that more than half of the city’s $10 million budget is made up of casino revenue sharing payments.

“If you can find a way to get us access to that land, we can do it by ourselves,” he said, referring to a conversation he had earlier in the year with officials from Rep. Tom Reed’s office. “We can pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and we don’t have to do any begging anymore. I hate begging.”

The mayor was referring to the last time casino revenue sharing payments were halted — when the state and Nation disagreed over terms of the compact after the state’s expansion of casino-style gambling in the Senecas’ exclusive area — and the city laid off 49 employees in 2010.

At that time, the city requested loans from the state to keep the city operating and help make up for the lost casino revenue sharing payments.

Giglio said “every conversation we have had with the Nation has been positive” in regard to the plan moving forward on getting some kind of casino revenue sharing payments to the host communities of Salamanca, Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

“The problem is the governor has yet to meet with him,” said Giglio. “According to the compact, they have to meet. As far as I know, they have agreed to meet, they just haven’t done it yet.”

Members of the Seneca Nation Council, including treasurer Maurice John Sr., came to a recent session of the city’s Common Council to discuss plans for economic development and explained their side of the compact issue.

Smith said discussion included the city and Nation working on a system of their own direct casino revenue sharing payment, but Smith admitted his own hesitation over concerns of how it would impact the city’s relationship with the state.

Giglio said the city’s situation is very unique and different than Niagara Falls and Buffalo because of Salamanca’s reliance on the casino revenue sharing payments to offset the tax erosion taking place in the city.

“We are a different animal than they are,” he said. “We are much more dependant. We have tax erosion and neither one of those other two cities that are hosts have that problem. We need to make sure you guys can provide services to everyone. Without those dollars coming in that is going to be very difficult because when they stopped we had big, big problems.”

Following the meeting, which took place at the city municipal building, Smith gave Giglio a tour of the city-owned property, allowing him to see first hand the amount of space there, its location in relation to Interstate 86 and what Smith envisions at the location.

