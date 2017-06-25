Grads told success comes from “doing what you love”

ALLEGANY — “It’s crazy to think that we have just had our last first day of school, played in our last game, went to our last dance and taken our last Regents (tests),” said Kiley Kinney, Allegany-Limestone High School valedictorian, in addressing her fellow graduates during commencement exercises Sunday.

“And it’s crazy to think this is the last time we have to worry about the length of our shorts,” Kinney added, drawing laughter from the audience.

The 22nd-annual Allegany-Limestone Central School District ceremony, held in the middle-high school auditorium, provided diplomas to 61 graduates of the class of 2017.

The graduates honored the memory of their late classmate, Erica Linn Lamberson, with the placement of a graduation cap and flowers on a chair on stage.

During her speech, Kinney quoted former NFL football player Tim Tebow, who currently plays minor league baseball for the New York Mets.

“Success comes in a lot of ways, but it doesn’t come with money and it doesn’t come with fame,” she said in quoting Tebow. “It comes from having a meaning in your life, doing what you love and being passionate about what you do.”

Kinney added her own comments on success, stating she believes “true success comes when you’re sitting in a rocking chair, 80 years old and reading to your grandchildren all your favorite stories.”

In his farewell address, Sean Conroy said his mother had given him a “pep talk” before the ceremony and told him to not try to be charming, but to be himself.

“What is the value of receiving a diploma,” Conroy asked the graduates. “You can’t exchange it for cash, you can’t have it do an interview for you, you can’t eat it and you’re not supposed to use it to start a fire,” he added, drawing his own laughs.

Instead, he said earning a diploma entailed participation in classes, programs and extracurricular activities at Allegany-Limestone that provided a “strong foundation” for skills and knowledge needed in life.

“We learned to deal with deadlines, time management and stress individually,” he said, noting the many nights of preparing speeches were extra stressful, “especially following someone like Kiley Kinney.”

Following the two presentations, Principal Cory Pecorella called on all the award- and scholarship-recipients to stand and be recognized. He said the Allegany-Limestone graduates received a total of approximately $442,000 in scholarships and awards for their efforts.

“They’ve done some great things,” Pecorella said of the class.

Diplomas were awarded to the graduates by Superintendent Dr. Karen Geelan, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, president of the school board, and other school board members.

GRADUATES INCLUDED:

Baylee Marie Austin, Jazlyn Ball, Shana M. Bebko, Fayth Christine Bigley, Alix Deanna Boser, Damien Bottomley, Alexis Paige Cline, Sophia Corryn Colley, MaKenna Arianna Collison, Sean Michael Conroy, Michael-Anthony J. Cook, Mary Christina Dixon, Hannah Rae Domes, Cora RichAnn Emery, Zachry Edward Ensell, Kaysha Talien Ertell, Shaelin Marie Everetts and Claire Marie Fischer, Marcus Robert Grove, Zachary M. Hemphill, Tiffany Christine Hulse, Anthony L. James Jr., Daniel William Kelly, Kiley Noelle Kinney, Kaitin Kolasinski, Shane O. Lindquist, Jeffrey D. Louser, Thayuni Marks, Garrett Tanner Martin, Michael John McMullen, Thomas Monroe, Megan Karen Moricca, Hannah Lee Mousaw, Jessica Lynn Myers and Jessica Owen, Tyler Michael Paar, Rachel Rene Paschen, Justin Michael Patterson, Jonathan D. Privette, Hannah Marie Schifley, Austin Matthew Schlepko, Ryan Michael Schlosser, Maddison Nicole Schoonover, Lucy Marie Shoup, Jordan Gaige Sisson-Moore, Jay Michael Spencer, Danielle Nicole Spring, Tyler Laurence Stady, Joie-Rose Stangle, Jacob Alexander Struble and Joshua A. Struble, Maria Wallace, Shannon Paige Weatherley, Kalynne Nicole Whitehead, Matthew James Wild, Gillian Williams, Hunter Donald Williams, MaryJoe Marrisa Williams. Daniel Paul Wymer and Ethan Michael Zalwsky.

AWARDS INCLUDED:

Baylee Marie Austin — Daemen College Presidential Scholarship and Resident Scholarship, Mohammad and Sakeena Iqbal Health Care Award, Ohio University Signature Awards Program Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship, The NYS Education Board of Regents Academic Excellence Award, The Olean Area Federal Credit Union Youth Advisory Board Scholarship, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Jazlyn Ball — The Donald (Mike) Wolf Memorial Award, Adobe Certification Associate for Graphic Design and Illustration, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement.

Alix Deanna Boser — The Class of 1972 Academic Award, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement.

Alexis Paige Cline — Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Sophia Corryn Colley — The Allegany Memorial PTA Award.

MaKenna Arianna Collison — Jamestown Community College (The USA Scholarship), Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Sean Michael Conroy – Joseph and Cecily Higgins Scholarship, The Colletta Felt Memorial Award, The Virginia Stauffer Scholarship Award, The James Zwald Memorial Spanish Language Award, Language Other Than English (LOTE) Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence, Ratana Ratanawongsa Scholarship, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, RIT Innovation and Creativity Award, Perpetual Honor Roll.

Michael-Anthony J. Cook — St. Bonaventure University Friars Scholarship, Friars Resident Scholarship, Dr. Roth 2017 Scholarship, Southern Tier Scholarship, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement, The Scott & Jean Conrad Stevenson Memorial Scholarship.

Mary Christina Dixon — Merit Scholarship from The University of Akron, Underrepresented Student Scholarship from The University of Akron.

Hannah Rae Domes — Jamestown Business College Academic Progress Award, The Dr. Jeff Miller Memorial Scholarship, The Linda M. Abrams Memorial Scholarship, The Clem & Ida Martiny Scholarship, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement.

Cora RichAnn Emery — Kothari Family Health Care Scholarship, The Virginia Stauffer Scholarship Award, The Francis D. “Pezz” Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Bob and Helen Carpenter Scholarship, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Zachry Edward Ensell — NYSCOPBA Statewide Scholarship, The Carl Wenzel Memorial Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Claire Marie Fischer — The NYS Education Board of Regents Academic Excellence Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Marcus Robert Grove — Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship, The Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Sons Scholarship Award, The Virginia Stauffer Scholarship Award, The Francis D. “Pezz” Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Knights of Columbus, Council 1220, Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Zachary M. Hemphill — The Richard Straub Memorial Scholarship, The Francis D. “Pezz” Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, The Dorothy T. Karl Scholarship, Keith Havers Memorial Award, Local CSEA 805 Barb Corey Scholarship.

Tiffany Christine Hulse — Jamestown Business College Academic Progress Award.

Anthony L. James Jr. — Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Daniel William Kelly — Allegany-Limestone Olean Area National Exchange Club Youth of the Year Nominee, Peter P. and Dorothy M. Fortuna Memorial Award, United BOCES Teachers Association Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Kiley Noelle Kinney — Big 30 Academic Scholar Nominee, Big 30 Athletic Scholar Nominee, Frederick G. Grace Memorial Scholarship, Nicolas G. Pendl Memorial Scholarship, Cattaraugus County Counselors Association Psychology Scholarship, Cattaraugus County NHS Mary Elizabeth Eaton Scholarship, Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth Citizen Award, Cattaraugus County NHS “Outstanding Member”, Cattaraugus Basketball Officials IAABO Scholarship, Paul Ryan Memorial Award, Edward “Red” Martiny Memorial Scholarship, Outstanding Senior Female Athlete Award, Davies-Foy Memorial Award Nominee, Olean Lions Club James Driscoll Memorial Scholarship, George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Olean Area Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Jamestown Area Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Allegany-Limestone Teachers’ Association Award, The Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Sons Scholarship Award, The Virginia Stauffer Scholarship Award, The Francis D. “Pezz” Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, Ancient Order of Hibernians Scholarship, The NYS Education Board of Regents Academic Excellence Award, The Charles Lyle & Mildred Belding Scholarship, Knights of Columbus, Council 1220, Scholarship, Olean Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Kaitin Kolasinski — The Joseph D. Thropp Memorial Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Shane O. Lindquist — Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Jeffrey D. Louser — Jamestown Community College (The Clara M. Savaree Scholarship), The John Daniel Dieter Scholarship, The Richard Straub Memorial Scholarship.

Garrett Tanner Martin — Jamestown Community College (The Katharine Jackson Carnahan Scholarship), Allegany-Limestone Teachers’ Association Award, The Linda M. Abrams Memorial Scholarship, The Business First & Independent Health Community All-Star Award, New York Rural Water Association Founder’s Scholarship, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Michael John McMullen — Knights of Columbus, Council 1220, Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Jessica Lynn Myers — The Limestone Union Free School Alumni Scholarship Award.

Jessica Owen — St. Bonaventure Provost Scholarship, Provost Resident Scholarship, Southern Tier Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship, Allegany-Limestone Teachers’ Association Award, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Tyler Michael Paar — The Allegany Central School Alumni Scholarship Award, Allegany-Limestone Teachers’ Association Award, The Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post and Auxiliary 892 Memorial Scholarship Award, The Sugra and Yahya Khairullah Award, The Virginia Stauffer Scholarship Award, The Francis D. “Pezz” Pezzimenti Memorial Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship via The National Honor Society, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Hannah Marie Schifley — Mohammad and Sakeena Iqbal Health Care Award, The Carl Wenzel Memorial Award, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Austin Matthew Schlepko — Jamestown Community College (The USA Scholarship), Gregory Spring Perseverance Award, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Ryan Michael Schlosser — Dr. Rudy Bart Scholarship, The NYS Comptroller’s Achievement Award, The Allegany Central School Alumni Scholarship Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Maddison Nicole Schoonover — Presidential Award for Educational Achievement.

Alexis Mae Shields — Pat McGee Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Peter P. and Dorothy M. Fortuna Memorial Award, Ann Pezzimenti Memorial Award, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Jordan Gaige Sisson-Moore — Allegany-Limestone Olean Area National Exchange Club A.C.E. Award, Bob and Helen Carpenter Scholarship, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement.

Jay Michael Spencer — J. Michael Shane, Katie Wolfgang and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence, Army ROTC Advanced Designee Scholarship Niagara University.

Danielle Nicole Spring — Keith Havers Memorial Award.

Tyler Laurence Stady — The Class of 1981 Award.

Joie-Rose Stangle — The NYS Education Board of Regents Academic Excellence Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Maria Wallace — Allegany-Limestone Olean Area National Exchange Club Youth of the Year Nominee, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Shannon Paige Weatherley — The Dustin Jae Fleming Memorial Award, The Jason S. Snider Memorial Art Award, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Excellence.

Matthew James Wild — The Michael A. Vossler Memorial Academic Achievement Award.

Gillian Williams — Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship, The Francis D. “Pezz” Pezzimenti, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement Memorial Scholarship.

Hunter Donald Williams — The Class of 1972 Academic Award, Academic Booster Club Award, Presidential Award for Educational Achievement.

Ethan Michael Zalwsky — The Michael A. Vossler Memorial Academic Achievement Award.