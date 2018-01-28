Grammy Awards 2018: Hillary Clinton wows crowd with surprise cameo

Hillary Clinton sent the crowd into a roaring frenzy Sunday with a surprise appearance at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Interested in Hillary Clinton? Add Hillary Clinton as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hillary Clinton news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Hillary Clinton Add Interest

Clinton appeared in a pre-recorded skit where the show’s host, James Corden, pretended to audition celebrities to record the audio version of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” a politically-disruptive book about the Trump White House.

After “auditioning” a long line of potential narrators — including Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, John Legend and DJ Khaled who simply couldn’t get it right — Corden throws to one last candidate: Clinton.

The Madison Square Garden crowd erupted with applause as she slowly revealed her face, which was initially covered with the book.

On the hunt for a GRAMMY Award of his own, James Corden auditions celebrities for the spoken word version of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” pic.twitter.com/SjTobAbv2N — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 29, 2018

She read a line from the book that talks about President Trump’s reported love of fast food: “He had a longtime fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald’s —- nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” she read.

“That’s it, we’ve got it. That’s the one,” Corden yells.

But everyone wasn’t a fan of the former presidential candidate’s reading of the book, which has sold more than 1.7 million copies, according to its publisher.

“Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards,” the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted late Sunday.

Nikki Haley, the American ambassador to the United Nations, also took a jab at the skit.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” Haley tweeted. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”