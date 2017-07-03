Group calls on citizens to speak about poverty’s effect on Olean

OLEAN — Drugs, housing, domestic violence, food and crime are just some of the issues facing those in poverty every day. And those trying to address such issues are not making any assumptions about which ones are the most pressing.

“We may find that we were wrong and there are other things that are equally or more widespread than we originally thought,” said Suzanne Krull, co-founder and executive director of the Cuba Cultural Center.

That’s why testimony from those affected by poverty — including people who work with the poverty-stricken, such as service providers, advocates, faith leaders and policy experts — are invited to attend a public hearing from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 at the African American Center for Cultural Development, 1801 W. State St.

The meeting is being billed as a Neighborhood Check-In, the third in the region. One was held in Cuba on June 1 with nearly 50 attending, and the other had eight at the Olean Meditation Center on Thursday.

“There are a whole host of things that go along with being a poor family today in 2017, and any of those topics are going to be things we care about,” Krull said.

While the national poverty rate is 14.7 percent, 18.3 percent of Cattaraugus County residents live below the poverty line, as do 16.9 percent of those in Allegany County. Another 30 percent earn less than the cost of living.

The effort to gather information about this region is being organized by the Labor-Religion Coalition of New York State, a non-partisan, faith-affiliated group aiming to highlight the struggles of the impoverished and working class. Krull said the organization works with affiliates of all religions, as well as with labor unions and groups that work to solve labor-related issues like immigration and the wage gaps.

“These issues are moral,” she said. “Regardless of whether you come from a faith perspective, there’s morality involved in taking care of more vulnerable people.”

Their work is in turn working to fuel the Poor People’s Campaign, a revamping of the original movement started in the late 1960s by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to address issues related to housing and income. The modern effort is being led by Rev. Dr. William Barber, national activist and president of North Carolina’s NAACP.

Krull said the information is not only important for the coalition commissioners who will be at the meetings, but also to inform those who don’t fully understand what those struggles are.

“You don’t know what you don’t know about people struggling until you find out about it,” she said.

She added those who deal with poverty “often try not to wear their struggles on their sleeves,” and those who are more comfortable sharing their thoughts privately can write in or send a video or audio testimony by reaching out to emcneill@labor-religion.org. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 12.

Krull said she was very thankful to the people who have shared their thoughts publicly so far and was looking forward to learning more at the upcoming meeting.

“There will be no judgement and there will be no condemnation,” she said. “Those of us who are receiving this story, including the commissioners, are here to listen. We’re not going to try and change people or give them solutions to their problems. Our job is to listen to the experts who daily feel this struggle of poverty.”

