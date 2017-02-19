Habitat for Humanity home added to Bradford neighborhood

BRADFORD, Pa. — Neighbors, pedestrians and motorists slowed and watched Saturday as workmen rolled two sections of a Habitat for Humanity house onto its foundation at 277 Congress St.

Later in the day, after the second half of the house was pushed into place on the foundation, residents saw a brand new house on a lot that once held the remains of burned-out structures.

The house, which is the latest project of McKean County Habitat for Humanity, is expected to be completed and ready for a family to move into by the end of summer, said Harry Solarek, president of the local Habitat organization. A portion of the funds for the $70,000 structure was raised through sponsors, donations and fundraisers.

Habitat is an international, nonprofit Christian organization that partners with future and current homeowners to build simple, decent and affordable housing for low to very low-income families. Volunteers and future homeowners work together in the building process.

“We have a couple of families we’re talking to and one of them will eventually be awarded (the house), but we still have to go through the full vetting process,” Solarek said. The family has to do what Solarek called “sweat equity” by helping finish the structure. He said the house is sold to a family at zero interest and in exchange they help work on the house.

“This saves the homeowner almost half the cost because of not having to pay interest,” he noted.

The foundation was completed last fall by J.M. Siffrinn Masonry and Concrete, which only charged for the cost of materials to the company. In addition, the Port Allegany Vo-Tech high school program produced a house on-site in their shop. The structure was built by all volunteer student labor who were supervised by shop and trade teachers. The house was installed on the site by Building Systems Steinman of the Clarion area.

Solarek said students from Bradford Area High School had helped with a previous Habitat House on Interstate Parkway and will help at the current site, too. The project will also use the services of students from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, which has a Habitat chapter.

“The inside of the house is (completed) with the drywall and we have all the wiring in it, but we have to put all the parts in it now,” Solarek explained. He said crews were planning on spending the next six months installing the trim work, flooring, heating system, kitchen cabinets and connections for the water and sewage system.

Habitat board member Pat Buccolini said fundraising for the project has been ongoing and has been helped through a number of local organizations, large and small. A putt-putt golf competition at the Upbeat program at Bradford Regional Medical Center is representative of a smaller, longtime fundraiser.

“We can always use more funds,” Buccolini added.

A resident of the neighborhood, Jim Aylward, said he was happy to see a new home go on the lot.

“It’s nice to see something different in the neighborhood, especially since the kids are doing it,” Aylward said. “I hope everything works out on the street and everyone welcomes” the homeowner.

Aylward said the former structures, deserted and dilapidated due to fire damage, were an eyesore.

“We’re lucky we didn’t have any varmints,” Aylward added. “I’m anxious to see green.”

He said if the new homeowner has children, they’ll enjoy the neighborhood.

“We have a lot of kids around here,” Aylward noted.

Benefactors of the project include Jeannie Schoenecker, Zippo Manufacturing Company, County National Bank, First Presbyterian Church, Northwest Savings Bank, Lisa Minich, Sami Placer, Teribery family, Valu Home Center, United Way of the Bradford Area, Solarek family and the Mukiyama Rice Foundation. Partners who have donated in-kind services are Hollenbeck Law Offices, E&M Engineers and Surveyors and Smith, Best and Stoneking, CPA.

To submit an application for a home, or to donate, visit online at mckeanhabitat.com or call (814) 598-5177.

