Health Department gets new grant for septic, water help

The Cattaraugus County Health Department and Rural Revitalization Corporation plan to help 65 low-to-moderate households repair and replace their water and septic systems over the next 20 months — thanks to the help of a $350,000 grant.

The program was just renewed through December 2018 with a fourth Community Development Block Grant through New York state’s Office of Homes and Community Renewal. Eric Wohlers, director of the Health Department’s Environmental Health Division, estimates that money will help 65 households, with new income eligibility requirements meaning more families will be able to benefit.

The Health Department and RRC have helped 126 low-to-moderate income families with private water and septic repair or replacement projects since 2009. Those projects were worth $912,000, Wohlers said.

“We’ve replaced a lot of septic systems,” he said. “We’ve had people apply who have no water in their house.”

Income eligibility ranges from $35,000 for one person to $66,000 for a family of eight. The home must be a single-family, owner-occupied residence, and insurance, property taxes and mortgage payments must be up to date, Wohlers said.

A pool of eligible contractors for the septic systems and well drillers has been selected and projects should be getting underway soon.

Besides the private water and septic projects, Wohlers hopes to help about 15 West Valley homeowners with the cost of connecting to new water lines that replace failing 100-year-old pipes in the hamlet.

The first grant to the county’s Environmental Health Initiative in 2009 totaled $351,000 and resulted in 47 completed projects, Wohlers said. A 2011 grant for $278,000 paid for 39 projects and in 2013 a $283,000 grant completed 40 more projects.

Wohlers has sent a letter to the heads of the county’s Department of Social Services and Department of Aging, as well as the New York Connects program, urging them to refer eligible families to the program.

“We know your staff are out in the field and interact with many clients and county residents in need of assistance,” he wrote. “We would like to do our part to improve the living conditions of 60 or more county households over the next 20 months.”

The Health Department expects to begin advertising the program soon.

“We’re trying to get the word out,” Wohlers said.

RRC is under contract with the Health Department to receive and process homeowner applications. It will also assist homeowners in filling out the application and obtaining documentation.

Wohlers said RRC does the project’s bidding functions, executes contracts and helps administer the program.

Referrals and requests for applications may be made to Ken Magara by calling (716) 373-4100 Ext. 2, or by emailing kmagara@rrcorp.org.

